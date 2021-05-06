Grand Lucayan Complex sale soon to be finalized

SALE FINAL SOON – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis (left) and Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar (right) both agreed that the pending sale of the Grand Lucayan Resort to Royal Caribbean and the ITM Group is “extremely near to being a done deal.” (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The pending sale of the Grand Lucayan Resort to Royal Caribbean and the ITM Group is “extremely near to being a done deal” according Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, and Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar.

Commenting on the proposed sale during the recent official handover of the Grand Bahama International Airport to the Government of The Bahamas, recently, the prime minister said that the sale of the resort is evidence of the government’s commitment to this island.

“We did not allow the Grand Lucayan to permanently. We purchased the hotel with a view to handing it over to a purchaser, with a plan to revitalize this island’s tourism product. We delivered on our promise and signed a purchase agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and the ITM Group.

“We are in the process of finalizing this deal and hope to return soon for the full turnover of the hotel,” said Dr. Minnis.

He added that the airport will play an integral part in the success of that overall development.

Royal Caribbean and Carnival have announced and will move forward on the development of their port project once COVID is behind us and cruising returns, he added.

“Critical to all of this is the redevelopment of your international airport. This redevelopment will significantly boost stopover arrivals to Grand Bahama. Once tourism takes off, the economy does better. Our immediate-term focus is to leave no stone unturned in the revival of the Grand Bahama economy.”

D’Aguilar reiterated similar sentiments, noting that he was hopeful that the pending sale deal would have been closed simultaneously with the sale of the GBIA.

However, he added, the parties involved are still in the negotiating process, as it relates to the proposed redevelopment of the Freeport Harbour, another aspect of the proposed investment by Royal Caribbean, the ITM Group and Hutchison.

“As you can see we are concluding the purchase of the airport today. We were also hoping, today, to conclude the sale of the Grand Lucayan Hotel which is interestingly enough contingent on the Royal Caribbean and the ITM Group concluding their arrangement with Hutchison, for the building of their cruise port at the Freeport Harbour.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am advised that everything is finally falling into place. The government has an agreement to purchase the airport, the government is in the final stages of concluding the agreement to sell the hotel, and Royal Caribbean and the ITM Group have an agreement with Hutchison to use an investment in the Freeport Port. Hopefully, all of these stars will stay aligned so that we can complete what has been a long and arduous set of negotiations, made the more difficult by the onset of the coronavirus.

“The conclusion of all of these transactions, will, we believe signal a new beginning for Grand Bahama, which, as we all know has been the brunt of so many external shocks and extreme weather events, that for many, the situation has become desperate.

“However, with the conclusion of all of these much talked about transactions, the rebuilding of Grand Bahama can continue in earnest,” said the Minister of Tourism and Aviation.