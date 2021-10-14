Grand Bahama’s traffic fatality count now seven

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, an adult male succumbed to injuries suffered in a traffic accident.

According to police reports, the victim, the driver of a 2009 blue Ford Fusion, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the entrance wall of the Rand Memorial Hospital on East Atlantic Drive.

“Shortly before 8:00 p. m., the Police Control Room received a report of a traffic accident in the area of the Rand Memorial Hospital. Upon officers’ arrival, initial investigations revealed that a Blue 2009 Ford Fusion vehicle driven by an adult male and accompanied by a front seat male passenger was travelling south on East Atlantic Drive. The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into the entrance wall of the Rand Memorial Hospital.”

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attended at the scene and transported the driver to the emergency section of the hospital.

He was seen and examined by a doctor; however, he was pronounced dead.

The front seat passenger was not injured.

Investigations continue.

This latest traffic fatality comes just 10 days after the island’s sixth traffic fatality for the year, which claimed the life of Lewis Yard resident Michael Grant.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, October 3, Grant was the sole occupant of a grey 2001 GMC Sierra truck that was travelling east along the Warren J. Levarity Highway when he lost control, subsequently resulting in the truck overturning into bushes on the northern side of the Highway.

“Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel at the scene, found no signs of life. The victim was transported to Rand Memorial Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor, who pronounced him dead. Investigations continue.”

On Saturday, September 4, another Grand Bahamian male lost his life as a result of a traffic fatality.

The victim was the passenger in a 2010 red Honda Fit, which was travelling along Queen’s Highway. He was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident, while the driver of the vehicle was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The island’s fourth traffic fatality victim for the year was 27-year-old Yul Marche. Marche succumbed to injuries from a motor bike accident on Monday, August 2.

He was involved in the serious accident which occurred on East Sunrise Highway, on July 25.

On August 1, another male driver succumbed to injuries he sustained as he was driving a black Ford Fusion in Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock. The vehicle struck a tree and subsequently overturned.

The victim’s male passenger also received serious injury at the time of the incident and was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital.