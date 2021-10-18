Grand Bahama’s first neurosurgery a success

FIRST NEUROSURGERY IN GB – On Saturday, October 16, the country’s Chief Neurosurgeon Dr. Magnus Ekedede (left) and his team from New Providence traveled to Grand Bahama to perform the first neurosurgery at the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH). Pictured at right is Grand Bahama Health Services Chief of Staff, Dr. Freeman Lockhart. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

Following some four hours of surgery on Saturday, October 16, the first neurosurgery performed in Grand Bahama was a success.

Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) Medical Chief of Staff, Dr. Freeman Lockhart, told The Freeport NewsMonday (October 18) morning that the patient is convalescing in hospital.

“She is convalescing and being closely monitored by the team here,” said Dr. Lockhart.

“The operation was a success and the patients have a long way to go.”

Chief Neurosurgeon Dr. Magnus Ekedede and his team from New Providence traveled to Grand Bahama to perform the brain surgery on a 70-year-old female patient in the Rand Memorial Hospital’s (RMH) newly renovated theatre.

The procedure involved removing a cancerous tumor from the patient’s brain.

According to Dr. Ekedede, the operation was being done at RMH due to lack of available beds in the ICU (intensive care unit) at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

Dr. Ekedede, who has served as the country’s chief neurosurgeon for the past 25 years, explained that great effort went into mobilizing the team and instruments for the trip to GB.

“It has not been easy, I know what I had to do to mobilize the instruments here,” he said. “This surgery is the first of its kind here. It does not matter how it goes, because we never abandoned the mother. Not because she is 70 she has to die.”

Dr. Ekedede noted that the patient’s son was happy that the team did not abandon his mother.

“It has been really a severe problem. It is a cancer, and we want to give additional quality of life for her,” said the chief neurosurgeon.

“When I was asked to do this, a lot had to be done to move me here, and a lot of effort. But Minister (Michael) Darville and the prime minister (Philip Davis) too, wanted to make it happen because whatever Nassau people enjoy, Freeport people should enjoy also. Abaco and the other Family Islands also,” he said.

As a result of COVID-19 and the situation, ICU beds in the capital are limited.

And according to Dr. Ekedede, the lack of beds in ICU is challenging in terms of health care services.

“I know we have been trying to get this kind of an approach down for 25 years, but for one reason or the other it has not fallen in place. And because of COVID, it has to happen because people are drying right, left and center, and we can’t allow that to happen.”

Dr. Ekedede noted that the Rand still needs a lot of medical instruments for those kinds of operations.

“One thing I am going to do is, a fact-finding mission. After the surgery, I am going to write a couple of things they will need to put in place for future cases. The second city with the second highest population … I am happy to be here. Over the years a lot of cases have come from Grand Bahama and I have the statistics. I believe that if we can have something like this, not all cases, no separation of Siamese twins, major aneurysm cases, but this is a major tumor case.

“If we can do it once in a while and get more instruments and bring it here, I definitely think it is possible. There are some people here who are not able to travel either because of their age, income or resources and we can bring the technology here. And, there is no better way to start than now,” said Dr. Ekedede.

This brain surgery was a major step for the local hospital.

Dr. Lockhart elaborated.

“Dr. Ekedede is in Grand Bahama on the invitation of the GBHS. It is a program that has been in the making for some time now. The things that have been happening recently as a result of the pandemic, pretty much brought this program forward.

“There have always been challenges trying to get patients into our sister hospital at PMH for patients of such nature that Dr. Magnus was brought down here for,” said Dr. Lockhart.

He reiterated that the surgery is the first of its kind for Grand Bahama.

“Hopefully, we are setting the stage for procedures of this nature, some of which will be neurosurgery and some other disciplines. For the months and years ahead, hopefully, this is a partnership we can establish with PMH,” Dr. Lockhart said.

Dr. Elkedede and his team left on Sunday (October 17).