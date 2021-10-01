Grand Bahama male charged with house breaking, stealing

Formerly wanted Grand Bahamian Errol Demarquis Miller Jr., a.k.a “Yellow” was hauled before the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Thursday (September 30) morning.

Clad in a white and green Notre Dame shirt, blue jeans and slippers, the 40-year-old resident of Midshipman Road appeared before Magistrate Simone Brown in court #4.

Brown informed the defendant that he was charged with two counts of house breaking and stealing, two counts of stealing, one count of assault with a deadly instrument and one count of causing damage.

Miller pleaded not guilty to all charges before him.

He was subsequently granted bail in the amount of $7,000.00 with eight suretors.

In addition, he was ordered to wear an ankle bracelet and to report at Central Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday before 6:00 p.m.

Brown informed him that if his bail requirement was not met by Friday, October 1, he would be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

Miller is expected to return to court on November 11, 2021.

A wanted poster was disseminated by police officials for the capture of Miller on Monday, September 27. However, a short time after the poster was published, Miller turned himself in to authorities.