Govt. to purchase GBIA for $1

GOVERNMENT TO PURCHASE GBIA – Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D'Aguilar revealed that the government will purchase the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA) for $1.

The Government of The Bahamas will pay $1 to acquire the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA). Grand Bahama Update the morning radio show produced from The Freeport News, several months ago, first informed of the dollar tag placed on the airport by its former owners.

Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar made the official announcement in the House of Assembly on Wednesday (March 24), as he introduced the Airport Authority Amendment Bill, 2021.

“The Bahamian tax payers, especially the tax payers in Grand Bahama, want to know the amount their government has agreed to pay for that airport.

“Well, Mr. Speaker, the purchase price was $1. Yes, Mr. Speaker, $1 … plus the assumption and portion of staff-related costs, which should not exceed $1 million.

“So, Mr. Speaker, the Airport Authority (AA) is purchasing about 2,500 acres of land, an 11,000-foot long runway that was recently resurfaced, taxiways, ramps, etc., all for under $1 million,” D’Aguilar revealed.

He pointed out that the lawyers are currently doing the title searching towards The Bahamas Government-owned asset and the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA)/Hutchison Whampoa arrangement being finalized. The asset will be transferred to the Airport Authority, which will create a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to operate and redevelop that airport very similar to the set up at the Sir Lynden Pindling International Airport

“The airport in Freeport is probably the largest, most substantial airport in The Bahamas that is not owned by the government and this Minnis-led Administration and this Minister of Aviation is of the view that the airport in Freeport, the gateway into Grand Bahama should be owned by the government.

“Almost every major airport, in every major city, in every country on the planet is owned by the government. That is a fact,” said the Aviation Minister.

“They may, in some cases, be operated by an experienced airport operator, but the ownership of the land, the building, the runway and the taxiway, is almost always owned by the government.

“The ability of the government to direct and control such a crucial piece of infrastructure is critical to the development of any economy, and it is for that reason, when the offer was plated, for the government to take it, the prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) directed me and the Minister of State for Grand Bahama, James Kwasi Thompson, to go forth and buy for the people of Grand Bahama and by extension the people of The Bahamas, that airport in Freeport.

“The people of Grand Bahama through their government must own that airport and thereby retain some say as to how it is developed; how it is operated; and how it can best be used to economic outcome for the tens of thousands of Bahamians who live on that island,” he added.

D’Aguilar maintained that the GBIA is presently 100 percent owned by the Freeport Harbour Company, which is in-turn 100 percent owned by Hutchison Port Holdings.

“Hutchison has owned and operated the GBIA for the past 20 years. The jury is out on whether that airport has, for the past two decades, been operated in the best interest of Grand Bahamians.

“Some have complained that it was an expensive airport to use, some have complained about its facilities or lack thereof, especially after the passage of hurricanes. And, everyone has complained about that lack of interest by Hutchison in rebuilding after passage of Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.

“With the sale of the Grand Lucayan to the government in 2018, it seemed as if Hutchison was no longer interested in being in the airport business,” said the minister.

He noted that the GBIA has been very unlucky over the past two decades.

“I am advised that the airport has been struck three times, in the last seven years, by a hurricane, causing, each time, tens of millions worth of dollars.

“Hurricane Dorian was, to use the old adage, the straw that broke the camel’s back. After the passage of Hurricane Dorian on September 3, 2019, Hutchison expressed that they had enough operating that airport, and simply wanted to sell it and be done with it.”

D’Aguilar added that intense discussions ensued between the government and Hutchison, resulting in a Heads of Terms, which lays out the term under wish the government will purchase and the Freeport Harbour Company will sell the GBIA.

As it relates to the development of the airport, D’Aguilar reiterated that it will be a similar concept to the Sir Lynden Pindling International Airport.

Explaining, he said: “So, the airport was owned by the AA in Nassau, they created NAD (Nassau Airport Development) Company to redevelop it, they then created a SPV to develop that airport.

“Let me explain the concept in Nassau and it will be a similar one in Freeport. So, the AA owns the land, it then enters into a lease with NAD, another 100 percent government-owned entity. They are responsible for rising the funds to redevelop the airport and then they entered into a management agreement, at the time Vancouver Management Company.”

The new name of that company now is Vantage.

“But if you take Vernice Walkine, the Managing Director of NAD, she is actually employed by Vantage and she’s responsible for managing the 100 percent government owned asset, and they also take care or deal with the bond holders or the debt that was raised on that airport,” the minister explained.

Sharing another example, D’Aguilar added: “The Nassau airport … they went out and they raised about $430 million to redevelop that airport. With interest, it has grown to half a billion, so half a billion dollars was secured on behalf of the Sir Lynden Pindling Airport, and the user fees pay for the repayment of that debt and keeping that airport in tip top shape.

“In Freeport, once the transaction is completed, the airport will be owned by the AA and redeveloped and managed by the SPV, similar in concept to NAD. That SPV will be charged with redevelopment, rebuilding and making the new airport in Freeport, far more resilient against significant weather events such as hurricanes.”

The minister said that he has always gone on record that negotiating and purchasing the airport is the easy part.

“Once we purchase the airport the real work, the difficult work, the challenging work will begin,” he stated.

“Mr. Speaker, it makes no sense to purchase this airport and not realize that the first step will be designing an airport that is far more resilient to hurricanes than in the past.

“I would have mentioned that this airport has been hit by three hurricanes in the past seven years and in each instance, tens of millions of dollars in damages would have occurred. So, it makes no sense to build back a facility that will suffer the same amount of devastation and destruction as in the past. We must build back a facility that can sustain wind speeds in excess of 150 mph and is not wiped out by storm surges in excess of 20-feet,” said D’Aguilar.

He noted that everyone has a theory on how to build in that resiliency, but airport consultant who are experts in this field will be hired to advise the government on what to do, “so that when we build back this time we build an airport that will last and not be prune to be swept away with the significant storm surge.'

“Hurricane Dorian, the worst and strongest hurricane ever to hit The Bahamas, opened our eyes to the worst-case scenario. So, in redesigning a new GBIA, we must remember the worst-case scenario and design accordingly.

“In that vein, Mr. Speaker, the government has entered dialogue with the International Development Back (IDB) that is assisting us and providing us with funding to hire a consultant with sufficient expertise, sufficient background to help us design a new airport in GB. A contract has been approved and is about to be entered into and we will begin the exercise of designing an airport.

“But as I said, we are building back resiliency,” said the minister.

D’Aguilar said it is no secret that redesigning and rebuilding a new state-of-the-art airport in Freeport that is resilient against Hurricane Dorian type-hurricanes will cost tens of millions of dollars.

“So, I am on record that it will probably be in the region of $40 to $50 million. Mr. Speaker, everyone is aware of the country’s current financial situation. Hurricane Dorian, the worst hurricane to hit The Bahamas ever, followed by this once in a century coronavirus pandemic has devastated the finances of The Bahamas.

“Government revenues are project to decline by almost 30 percent from $2.4 billion in 2019 to $2.1 billion in 2020 to $1.7 billion in 2021, while government expenditures will increase by 15 percent over the same period, going from $2.6 billion in 2019 to $2.9 billion in 2020 to $3 billion in 2021 as the government attempts to keep the economy on life support programs, until we can get on the other side of this pandemic.

“Mr. Speaker, the hurricane and the pandemic, have put a significant strain on the finances of the Government of The Bahamas and so, once again, the Government will seek to enter into a PPP, a Public Private Partnership, to assist in the rebuilding of this airport. Private sector funding and private sector management coupled with government ownership, similar to the structure at the Lynden Pindling International airport, will be the way forward for this airport.

“And, Mr. Speaker, I am happy to report that there is already widespread global interest in partnering with the Government of The Bahamas in the redevelopment of this airport using the PPP model. In due course, the Government will devise and issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) inviting interested parties to put in a proposal for the redevelopment and management of this airport and, with the assistance of our consultants, guide the decision of the best fit partner for the Government of The Bahamas and, by extension, the people of Grand Bahama,” he added.

D'Aguilar noted that the government has committed to spend $1.5 million to repair, further, some of the Hurricane Dorian devastation at the airport.

“This is the way forward for the Grand Bahama International Airport and the purpose, once again, of this proposed amendment to the Airport Authority Act, is to allow for the Airport Authority to purchase this airport for, and behalf of, the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“Mr. Speaker, we expect this sale, baring no last-minute hiccups, to be completed very shortly,” said the Aviation Minister.