Govt. forging ahead with GBIA acquisition

According to the Minister of State for Finance and Grand Bahama, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, the government is in the final stages of acquiring the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA).

Thompson made the revelation during his recent contribution to the mid-term budget debate.

“I am pleased to confirm that the transaction is in the final stages of being completed. After acquisition and with the assistance of the Department of Aviation, we will issue an RFP (Request for Purchase), globally, to find the best fit partner to plan, develop, finance, and operate the new Grand Bahama International Airport,” Thompson told colleagues in the Senate.

“We have agreed in principle to the terms of the transaction to acquire the GBIA and the legislation has been amended for the Airport Authority to now own airports in Grand Bahama. The GBIA will be transferred to the Airport Authority and the RFP that is being issued will allow for a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to be created, similar to the NAD (Nassau Airport Development) transaction that will operate the airport as a fully owned Bahamian facility,” informed Thompson.

A SPV was also established immediately following the government’s purchase of the Grand Lucayan Resort from former owner, Hutchison. The SPV established at the time was Lucayan Renewal Holdings.

The Minister of State furthered that there has already been global interest from entities interested in the partnership with The Bahamas Government for the rejuvenation of the islands only operational airport.

“Madam President, there is already widespread global interest in partnering with the Government of The Bahamas to develop the GBIA and consistent with our governance structure, the RFP process will guide the decision of the best fit partner for the Government of The Bahamas.

“I am pleased to also advise that pending the re-development of GBIA, we have committed to spend $1.5 million to restore the devastation brought by Hurricane Dorian to GBIA,” he added.

The allocated funding has been earmarked to repair the tower building, replace the elevator system, create office space in the former domestic terminal, and repair the current cargo building.

“As stated, a complete redevelopment of GBIA will be planned with our partners, but the repairs we are completing in the near term will help to return operations to some form of normalcy in the meantime.

“GBIA is an integral part of our overall masterplan for the expansion and development of the wider island of Grand Bahama,” Thompson said.