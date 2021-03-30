Govt., AML Foods give out 350 food packages

FOOD ASSISTANCE PARTNERSHIP – Minister of State for Grand Bahama and for Finance, J. Kwasi Thompson (second from left) was on hand Saturday morning at Cost Right Wholesale Club to be a part of the distribution of food items by AML, a partner with the government in the Grand Bahama Food Assistance Program. Three-hundred and Fifty bags of food items were distributed on Saturday to those Grand Bahamians who needed them. The government’s Food Assistance Program has been established for eight months. Standing with Minister Thompson were Trevor Edgecombe, manager at Cost Right Wholesale Club (right); Melissa Major, Senior Business Development Manager at AML and Racquel Hart, Administrative Assistant to Minister Thompson (left). (BIS PHOTO: LISA DAVIS)

The government’s partnership with AML Foods in a Food Distribution Network continues, according to Minister of State for Finance and for Grand Bahama, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson.

The initiative continued over the weekend – Saturday, March 27 – at Cost Right Wholesale Club, when 350 residents received food packages.

Thompson, who was on-hand for the distribution exercise, noted that the government was very pleased to continue its partnership with AML Foods.

“We started the Grand Bahama Food Program as a result of COVID-19. The prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) mandated that we do all that we can to ensure that we feed as many people as we can here in Grand Bahama. And so, we started the food program.

“The model of the food program was to also partner with other persons who provide food – other NGOs (non-governmental organizations), other businesses. So, this was a culmination of that initiative,” he added.

Since the program was launched, Thompson said further, that to date, there have been in excess of some 80,000 food vouchers distributed on the Island of Grand Bahama.

“We understand that there is still a great need in Grand Bahama and so that means there is still the need for the food program to continue. The Government of The Bahamas is committed to continuing the food program,” said the minister.