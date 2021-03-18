Govt. allocates $1.6 M for Lighthouse Pointe

FUNDS ALLOCATED – Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, revealed that the government has allocated $1.6 million toward the reopening of Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan.

One-point-six-million-dollars have been allocated toward the preparation for the reopening of Lighthouse Pointe, Grand Lucayan, said Minister of State for Finance Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for Grand Bahama.

The Lighthouse Pointe is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, March 25.

“We have provided a budget of $1.6 million, which has been approved for the pre-opening expenses,” Thompson said Wednesday (March 17), during his communication in the Senate.

He noted that the government’s allocation will be focused on the immediate needs and repairs, including repairs to the roof, air conditioning, maintenance, food and beverage outlets, pool, interior and exterior painting, refreshing the guest rooms, landscaping, and inventory provisions.

Thompson took the opportunity to thank the persons presently employed at the hotel, particularly those in the engineering and maintenance departments, for the dedication regarding the upkeep of the property since its closure.

“I take this opportunity to thank the 30 or so hardworking Bahamian staff members who remained in place, after the natural disaster and health crisis, to keep and maintain those grounds. I take this opportunity to thank their families for supporting them. That is why we can open the Lighthouse Point, because of the hardworking and dedicated workers who remain there in the engineering and maintenance departments.

“The number of additional persons to be engaged in the re-opening of the Lighthouse Point on March 25, is some 31 Bahamians. This means that during the re-opening day, there will be a component of 71 employees and the number of employees is expected to increase as the hotel occupancy increases,” Thompson noted.

He maintained that the government is continuing to press forward to complete the Grand Lucayan deal with Royal Caribbean and the ITM Group.

“It has been a long and difficult road, but we believe that it is in the best interest of the Bahamian people,” he added.

Thompson further reiterated his view that the government’s decision to purchase the resort was done in the best interest of Grand Bahamians.

“As a government, we saw the need, Madam President, to purchase the Grand Lucayan Hotel in Grand Bahama to preserve jobs and to preserve the physical plan. We refused to allow it to go the way of the Royal Oasis. I stand by the decision that we have made when it comes to investing the people’s money, investing in the jobs and the lives, livelihood and the future of the people in Grand Bahama, in what we did.

“Madam President, every day we drive past the Bazaar and every day we drive past the Royal Oasis … I am thankful, every day, that the government took the decision that it took. I am thankful that we are on our way to a redevelopment of that property,” said Thompson.

Noting that he will continue to speak of the positive things that are taking place on the island, Thompson said, the Grand Lucayan resort sale to the Royal Caribbean and ITM Group is just one of them.

“The people of Grand Bahama are amongst the strongest, most resilient of any people in these Commonwealth of Islands. We have been shaken to the core, but we have remained committed to rebuilding better and stronger.

“Let me say, yes, I am fully aware that we have a lot of work still to be done in Grand Bahama. I suffer no illusion as to the needs of Grand Bahamians.

“I have determined in my mind that I am going to talk positively about Grand Bahama and will continue to talk positively about Grand Bahama. I will continue to speak about those positive things that are going on, on Grand Bahama,” said the minister.

“If we continue to talk about the negative things and the negative stories … I am not talking about hiding anything, I am just talking about good sense. If we continue to talk about the negative things and in the same breath we are asking people to invest in Grand Bahama, it will make no sense.

“While I have the privilege to remain as the Minister of State for Grand Bahama, I will continue to talk positively about Grand Bahama and continue to encourage people to come and invest in Grand Bahama and continue to bring people to come and help build Grand Bahama along with me,” said Thompson.