Government orders VAT “holiday” on hurricane supplies as of July 9

SEN. J. KWASI THOMPSON, Minister of State for Grand Bahama

Grand Bahama residents are encouraged to take advantage of the value added tax (VAT) concessions on hurricane preparedness items that will come into effect next week Friday, July 9.

Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for Grand Bahama and Finance, said recently, that the government has created a special VAT holiday on hurricane supplies.

“We want to inform and remind the residents that during the period of July 9 -31 there is going to be a VAT holiday, meaning VAT free status hurricane supplies. That also includes those supplies that are purchased locally in The Bahamas, whether they are purchased on Grand Bahama, New Providence or throughout the Family Islands.

“And so, we are encouraging persons, obviously during this hurricane season, and looking at what is happening as storms are traveling now. We want to encourage persons to take advantage of this VAT holiday on those items that can be purchased locally, VAT free,” Thompson said.

He further informed that more details regarding the VAT free order can be found on the Ministry of Finance website.

“If you take a look at the website for the Ministry of Finance, or the website for the Department of Inland Revenue or the Ministry of Finance’s Facebook Page, you will see a complete list of all of the items that are designated as hurricane supplies, those items that will be VAT free.

“Once again, we encourage persons to be mindful of the season that we are in, but also be reminded that as a result of the government wanting to assist persons in their preparations for the hurricane season, we want you to take advantage between July 9 – 31 of the VAT holiday on hurricane supplies,” stated Thompson.

Presently, meteorologists are closely monitoring the first named hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Hurricane Elsa.

While The Bahamas is not in the cone for the fast moving hurricane, local officials continue to closely monitor its movement as it moves closer to Florida.

Items that may be purchased VAT free include:

Flashlights

Oil Lanterns

Drop cords

Bottles used for Lanterns

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) systems

Duct and masking tape

Battery Operated Fans

Empty 5-gallon buckets

Batteries

Rain coats

Tarps

Water boots

Sand bags (pre-filled)

Life jackets

Containers and cans for water

Sternos

Gas and diesel

Butane Portable Stoves

Storage containers

Manual can openers

First Aid Kits

Plywood

Plastic sheeting

Coolers

Lamp oil

Insect repellant

Candles

Storm shutters

Portable radios

Residential generators.