Government committed to acquiring GB International says tourism chief

Grand Bahama International Airport. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

The Government of The Bahamas remains committed to acquiring the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA). So, said the Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar on Wednesday (March 10).

According to the minister, the pending acquisition of the airport is part of a larger scale of Family Islands Airport Redevelopment Strategies that are taking place throughout the Commonwealth.

D’Aguilar, who was making his contribution to the mid-term budget debate in the House of Assembly, revealed that the Government of The Bahamas, through the Airport Authority, is on the cusp of acquiring the Grand Bahama International Airport.

“The Grand Bahama International Airport has been the victim of weather events which have motivated the current owner, Hutchinson, to express a desire to offload this asset.

“The government will purchase the property for a nominal price and establish a legal construct, where they are not obligated to pay any amount to the (Grand Bahama) Port Authority in fees. The government will then hire a consultant to advise it on how best to redevelop that airport, given the high probability of another weather event impacting that airport,” informed D’Aguilar.

He added that due to the ongoing devastation that the sole operational airport on the island has endured over more than two decades, due to monster hurricanes, it is imperative to rebuild the airport in such a way that it will be able to withstand the impact of future weather conditions.

“Mr. Speaker, it makes no sense, to me, to build back the same type of airport i.e. close to the ground and not, at least, consider quite seriously the impact of hurricanes and flooding on that facility. It has happened twice in recent memory, so we must consider how to make that airport more resilient when we contemplate its redevelopment.

“Upon acquisition, the Government of The Bahamas plans to invest approximately $1.5 million in capital improvements to the airport facility in the short term, and then, after receiving a report from the consultants on the way forward, enter into a PPP (Public Private Partnership), to redevelop this airport.

“Mr. Speaker, as you can see, we have an ambitious Family Island Airport Redevelopment Plan. We will execute a contract with a global firm within the next 30 days to lead the search for the best fit partner for the Government of The Bahamas, for the continued development and management of the GBIA and our Family Island Airports. One part of the strategy has already been satisfied, the financing; we are now working on the development and management of these airports,” stated the minister.