GLJC employee charged before the courts

COURT EMPLOYEE CHARGED – Thirty-five-year -old Marilyn Forbes (right) was hauled before the Freeport Magistrate’s Court Wednesday (March 17), answering to one count of stealing by reason of employment; one count of falsification of accounts; and one count of acquisition of proceeds of criminal conduct. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the amount of $5,000.00, with one suretor. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Thirty-five-year -old Marilyn Forbes was hauled before the Freeport Magistrate’s Court Wednesday (March 17) afternoon, answering to one count of stealing by reason of employment; one count of falsification of accounts; and one count of acquisition of proceeds of criminal conduct.

Forbes, an employee of the Office of the Judiciary was represented by attorney Wendell Smith.

She appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Upon her arrival in the courtroom, Ferguson-Pratt questioned the defendant regarding the court she wished to have her matters heard –Magistrate’s Court or the Supreme Court.

Forbes responded: “Magistrate Court, your worship.”

On the first count of stealing by reason of service, Ferguson-Pratt informed Forbes that it is was alleged that sometime between June 30, 2020 and March 12, 2021, at Freeport, Grand Bahama being a clerk in the Office of the Judiciary, situated in the Garnett Levarity Justice Center, there was intent to commit an offense.

The funds Forbes was alleged to have stolen was cash, in the amount $650.00, the property of the Office of the Judiciary, to which she had access by reason of her employment.

The defendant was questioned by Ferguson Pratt of her plea, to which she responded: “Not guilty.”

Secondly, Forbes was informed that she was also charged with falsification of accounts. Particulars were that sometime between June 30, 2020 and March 12, 2021, being a clerk at the Office of the Judiciary, there was the intent to commit the offense of stealing, by making a false entry into the Courts records, belonging to her employer, which she was required to maintain, reporting to show the funds in the amount of $650.00.

She again pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Forbes was finally charged with the acquisition of proceeds of criminal conduct. She was informed that particulars were that sometime between June 30, 2020 and March 12, 2021, in Freeport, Grand Bahama, did knowingly acquire cash in the amount of $650.00 from the Office of the Judiciary situated in the Garnet Levarity Justice Center.

Forbes pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor ASP Barry Miller informed the courts that he had no objection to bail, as the defendant had no antecedents.

He did, however, request that she release her travel documentation, to ensure that she remained within the jurisdiction until trial.

Smith objected to Miller’s request, noting that he saw no reason why his client would attempt to leave the country. He added that there was nothing to indicate that she would not abide by the conditions of her bail.

Ferguson-Pratt agreed with Smith and said that having Forbes release her travel documents would be “overkill.”

She granted Forbes bail in the amount of $5,000.00, with one suretor. Conditions of her bail included that she not leave the jurisdiction, unless receiving permission from the courts, and not have any contact or communication with witnesses in the matter.

Additionally, Forbes had outstanding traffic warrants, some of which dated back to 2011.

Ferguson-Pratt perplexed asked: “I am curious why these warrants are just showing up now.”

Forbes was charged with driving an un-inspected motor vehicle, and on a separate occasion, driving a motor vehicle without wearing a seatbelt. Both matters took place back in 2011.

She plead guilty to both and was fined $100.00 for each count.

Prior to the dismissal of court, Ferguson-Pratt, who is the Chief Magistrate in New Providence, explained to the court the reason behind her serving as the magistrate in this particular matter.

“I must satisfy the maxim, justice must not only be done but seen to be done. As a judicial officer I will live out my duty,” said the chief magistrate.

Ferguson-Pratt explained that due to the defendant’s employment with the Office of the Judiciary, she perhaps might have had interaction, be it directly or indirectly, with magistrates sitting on the bench at the Freeport Magistrate’s Court.

She hastened to add that while she is of the view that her fellow magistrates here on Grand Bahama would no doubt uphold the law with respect to the trial, the decision was made to have her hear the matter, as she has no working relation or otherwise to the defendant.

Forbes is expected to return to court for trial April 7 -9.