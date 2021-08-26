GG attends Sandra Moore’s funeral

FAREWELL – Family and friends bid a final farewell to the late Sandra Moore, during a funeral service Wednesday, August 25 at the Church of Good Shepard. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Quoting from the gospel of St. John 14:3, Governor-General His Excellency Cornelius A. Smith expressed condolences to long-time friend Most Hon. Maurice Moore, on the passing of his wife Sandra Moore.

The Governor-General was bringing remarks during the funeral service of Moore's wife at the Church of Good Shepard, Wednesday (August 25) morning.

His Excellency travelled to the island on Tuesday, August 24 to attend the funeral service.

Smith remembered Mrs. Moore "as a true woman of God, who gave of herself, over and repeatedly to help others."

“We have come to pay our final respects and to celebrate the life that Sandra lived, and what an extraordinary life she lived. Hers was a life well live. I knew Sandra for more than 50 years,” said the GG.

He noted that her life’s journey could be summed up in one word, “Love.”

Mrs. Moore’s unwavering love for God, family, country and her husband spoke volumes, he said

“A faithful member of the Anglican faith, Sandra was a founding member of a committee that was established many years ago to build this church that we are in today. She remained a leading member of all of other committees that were responsible for the extensions and renovations that were made to this fine edifice, to make it what it is today.

“She was a strong believer in the godly development of our youth of our communities.

“She led the school department and she guided young women into a life of godliness and purpose,” the GG added.

Mrs. Moore’s community and church accomplishments were extensive, he added.

She established the Church of the Good Shepard choir and led the Anglican Christian Women (ACW).

“Along with her husband, she provided excellent leadership to her family and her community.

“She was not only the matriarch of the Moore family, but she was also the matriarch of the Pinder’s Point community. Her passing will leave a deep void, which I know will be very difficult to fill.

“The outpouring of support here today is evidence of the thousands of lives that Sandra impacted in very meaningful ways. Each one of us is familiar with her different roles as wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin; a Christian; but for me I knew her as a community activist.

“She was a leader of the Woman’s Branch of her political association and a fierce defender of her political persuasion.

“The Moores were married for some 58 years and she was truly the wind beneath his (Maurice) wings. She made unknown, tremendous sacrifices to help others. Many people said that she did it, even to the sacrifice of (things for) her children. I can personally attest to the numerous occasions she sacrificed to help others … but that was Sandra. I know of what I speak. Her husband and I are best friends,” he noted.

To Mr. Moore and by extended family, the GG said, “I know that this is a very difficult and painful time, but I want you to dwell on the good times you shared. I want you to dwell on her legacy; her legacy of love; her legacy of patience; her legacy of kindness; her legacy of generosity; and her legacy of selflessness and stellar leadership that she left for each of us to emulate.

“I want you to take comfort, my brother, in the words of the Psalmist, David when he penned these words, ‘Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.’ Rest in Peace and rise in glory.”

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Iram Lewis in brief remarks noted that Mrs. Moore shared some “priceless jewels” with him.

“She has moved on now, from time into eternity. She has not only built her family, her community, her island, but she is a part of building our nation. I will forever cherish her memories and carry them in my heart.

“On behalf of the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas I wish to extend condolences to you (Maurice Moore) and your entire family,” Lewis said.

Mrs. Moore passed away on July 25 at the age of 80.