GBUC’s Reverse Osmosis plant developing as planned, but facing delay in critical component shipment

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 the Grand Bahama Utility Company (GBUC) was advised of a delay in shipment of the vessel containing the filtration units vital to the operation of its new Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant.

Following extensive months of surveying, studies, design and engineering, construction of the $5 million RO installation commenced in January 2021. GBUC, Bahamas Hot Mix (BHM) and other local partners worked together on the build, which is an integral part of the revitalized water infrastructure that will reliably serve customers across Grand Bahama for years to come.

“Construction on the facility has progressed as scheduled,” noted GBUC Director of Operations Philcher Grant. “The GBUC team, along with BHM, our partner on the project, has worked diligently to complete the facility on time. We’re readying to enter the final phase of construction and are now facing an unexpected delay in shipment of the filtration units which are critical – not only to the operations of the plant, but also to this last phase of testing and commissioning.”

GBUC was advised that the filtration units were loaded in error onto a cargo ship to Antwerp, Belgium. The transshipment company sincerely apologized for the erroneous service and assured the utility that the cargo will need to be rerouted on arrival.

“We have been given an estimated arrival date of September 18, and we will continue to follow-up closely with the shipping company for further updates.”

GBUC apologizes to customers as a result of this unfortunate delay that is beyond its control. However, the Utility confirmed that the current 25% discount for customers without potable water will remain in place until the RO plant is fully commissioned, as will free water sites where potable water have not been restored.