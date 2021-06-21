GBTU President satisfied so far, with arrangement

SATISFIED – President of the Grand Bahama Taxi Union (GBTU) Harold Curry said that so far, he is satisfied with the arrangement as it relates to moving passengers from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship, which was a concern prior to the vessel’s arrival on Friday, June 18. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

The Royal Caribbean Cruise Line (RCCL) procurement initiative in Grand Bahama officially began Friday (June 18) morning, with the arrival of some 1,000 passengers onboard the Adventure of the Seas at the Freeport Harbour.

With the bubble system, which was suggested to transport passengers from the cruise ship to various sites in Grand Bahama seemingly no longer in place, President of the Grand Bahama Taxi Union Harold Curry told this daily that so far, he was satisfied with the current arrangement.

“I am satisfied. What you have to understand is that this is one of the first cruise ships that has come here in 16 months and anything coming today like that, when people were out of jobs for that amount of time, is good news.

“We are happy to have it.

“The only thing I would like to see is equal share and equal opportunity for everybody. We want to make sure that Royal Caribbean, even though we are partnering with them, ensures that everybody has fair play. That means the taxi drivers, tour operators, straw vendors … All alike,” emphasized Curry.

Curry pointed out also, that the money has to trickle down to everybody and not a certain group of people.

“Once that happens, it would be good for the country – the taxi drivers, straw vendors, hair braiders, everyone. So, this is a good move, and once they continue to come in here once a week and we put our best foot forward, it is hoped that Royal Caribbean will continue the home-porting exercise and everybody will benefit,” Curry said.

He reiterated that his primary focus is ensuring that the “pie” is shared equally.

In May, taxi drivers, straw vendors and hair braiders met at the Grand Bahama Taxi Union Hall to voice their perceived concerns of being left out of the loop, as it related to the disembarking passengers of the RCCL vessel.

At that meeting, the group maintained that there was a “bubble system” arranged by tourism officials, which allowed certain tour operators to move the passengers from the shop to specified locations.

One day after their issues were made public, Curry and other stakeholders met with tourism and RCCL executives to expressed concerns.

Questioned about the results of the meeting Curry told The Freeport News Friday that he was pleased with what has been done so far.

However, he hastened to add, if there are any obstacles in the future, the union voices will be heard.

“As long as my drivers are happy, straw vendors are happy, hair braiders are happy, all will be well. But, I can say, so far so good.”

Some 600 taxi drivers are under the GBTU umbrella.

However, Curry noted that over the past two years, as a result of Hurricane Dorian and pandemic which placed the country in an economic crisis, only some 35 drivers have their vehicles licensed.

“There was just no money coming in for them to license their vehicles,” he stated. “That’s why we were asking the government for a release on licensing, because the drivers haven’t been working for the past 16 to 24 months.

“Even though the government was giving a little stipend from NIB, it still wasn’t enough to feed your family, take care of other expenses and license vehicles. However, the little help we got from the government, we appreciated it.”

The drivers who are operational, have their vehicle safety protocol ready.

Some of the Epps family members, from Texas were among the 1,000 passengers onboard the Adventure of the Seas for the inaugural voyage Friday.

Noting that the group is fully vaccinated, Mrs. Epps informed that they got their shots back in January and February of this year.

Unfortunately, she fell and injured her leg, however, she noted that they love Royal Caribbean.

“We are happy to get out of the house. For a year, we haven't been having been out of the country,” said Mrs. Epps.

RCCL, for the first time in its history, is home-porting in The Bahamas over the next six months.