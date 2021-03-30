GB’S MAMR commissions 25’ Contender Marine Patrol Craft

EQUIPMENT COMMISSIONED – The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Grand Bahama Office, on March 26, officially commissioned a 25’ Contender Marine Patrol Craft, as well as a Ford F-150 truck that will be used to assist with the work of the unit. Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, and Member of Parliament for Marco City, Michael Pintard; Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Iram Lewis; Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe and other government officials were on hand for the ceremony. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Grand Bahama Office, on March 26, officially commissioned a 25’ Contender Marine Patrol Craft, as well as a Ford F-150 Truck that will be used to assist with the work of the unit.

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, and Member of Parliament for Marco City, Michael Pintard noted, during his remarks, said that the commissioning of these resources will undoubtedly assist his ministry in terms of having a significant presence with marine enforcement as it relates to both locals and foreigners.

“We have made some progress, but are we where we need to be as a ministry? I would say no. However, we are on the right road, headed in the right direction, picking up speed I would say,” said the minister.

He noted that one of the challenges that the ministry has had in Grand Bahama, is insufficient personnel to execute what is a very seriously challenging job, enforcing the laws of The Bahamas as it relates to the protection of our marine environment.

“We are fortunate that we have increased our compliment to eight persons in the Department of Marine Resources - four persons being added just since 2018. In fact, over the last three years, we have had approval to hire the largest complement of Fisheries Officers in the history of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. We are grateful that policy makers are public servants, who are in charge of public personnel. They are appreciating the fact that if we are to protect our marine resources, there has to be a dramatic increase not only in capacity but in terms of the number of employees that are available throughout the length and breadth of The Bahamas.

“The truth is, we are not a small island state; we are a big ocean state and it is in our collective interest to increase the complement of Marne Officers,” said Pintard.

He added that there are plans for the ministry to have a satellite office in West West.

The announcement was much to the delight of Member of Parliament for West End and Bimini Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, who was present at the ceremony. Minister Pintard spoke of plans for an office in West Grand Bahama.

“It is our intention to set up a Satellite Office in West End. We were well on the way in the east, prior to (Hurricane) Dorian, and had commitment for a space. We intend to resume the mission to ensure that in both locations, east and west, we establish a presence. Both areas are important fishing areas and it is important that we give the technical support and enforcement support necessary.

“Today, we are continuing what has been a tradition, really, in this department under successive administrations to increase the complement of vessels. While the amount of funds allocated thus far is significant, we believe a lot more is required. We have spent somewhere in the vicinity of $704,000.00 since 2018, to add four additional marine patrol vessels,” Pintard revealed.

“You would be aware that Dorian, unfortunately, set us back in terms of damages, not just to vehicles and to facilities, but also to a number of our patrol craft. We are excited that we are back on track, however.

“I am pleased that the Director of Marine Resources (W. Gregory Bethel) and his talented team have worked closely with the manufacturers’ and distributors of these vessels to make sure that they were properly equipped with GPS, VHF radios, strobe lights, sirens and of course, twin four stroke environmentally friendly Yamaha engines.

“And so, we are excited about this opportunity to patrol and protect our environment.

“Today we have representation from law enforcement agencies. In particular, let me single out the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Royal Bahamas Police Force, which we have worked closely with, over many years. As many of you know already, they are also Fisheries Officers, and we are appreciative of the contributions they continue to make in terms of ensuring that persons understand the law and comply with it,” said Pintard.

Grand Bahama is not his ministry’s only focus, as he added that they will continue to work to ensure that Abaco, Eleuthera, Bimini, South Andros and Exuma also have the right complement of vessels and other necessary resources.

“We are increasing the complement of vehicles necessary for us to execute our job. The staff here in Grand Bahama, they have been adamant that if we want the job executed then we must ensure that they have the necessary tools. I believe that they are correct. The reality is that brilliant ideas do not simply flow from the top down; they flow in all directions. Our success thus far has been as a result of a team of professionals who want to support the vision and an agenda but underscore that it can only be done if you provide the requisite resources, so that they can do their job.

“We have heard you; we are allocating an additional $216,000. 00 to ensure that we have new vehicles; and we are continuing to petition finance, to make sure that we get the additional resources that are required,” commented Pintard.

Along with Parker-Edgecombe, parliamentary colleague Iram Lewis, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, was also present for the event.

The vessel and truck were officially commissioned by Rev. Kenneth Lewis.