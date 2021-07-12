GB’s BTVI leading the way in NCCER nation’s training

SETTING THE PACE – The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), Grand Bahama, is setting the pace for others to emulate in the areas of technical and vocational training, with 12 students participating in the NCCER (National Center for Construction and Education Research) course, all from Moore’s Island, Abaco. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), Grand Bahama, is setting the pace for others to emulate in the areas of technical and vocational training.

Presently, 12 students are participating in the NCCER (National Center for Construction and Education Research) training.

Remarkably, all of the students are from Moore’s Island, Abaco.

The group members travelled from their home for a period of five weeks to complete the course.

BTVI’s Construction Trade Department Head Kenton Roker, Coordinator in the Northern Bahamas, said once completed the students will officially be the first to be NCCER-certified in The Bahamas.

“NCCER (National Center for Construction and Education Research) is based in Orlando, Florida, where we have an agreement with Valencia College there. NCCER is recognized worldwide in all areas of construction. What we have here is the first cohort that started the NCCER certification here in The Bahamas. They are from Moore’s Island. Right now, they are going into their Level One plumbing,” Roker revealed.

The plumbing course has five levels.

“They are really setting the standard when it comes to community per se. They work as a team and they are getting a whole lot accomplished together. They have completed their core and now they are in their Level One of plumbing. When they have finished that, they will be going into Level One for electrical,” explained Roker.

He noted also that a few of the participants are high schoolers.

“Therefore, you will find that when they graduate from high school in another two to three years, they will be graduating with all of the different certifications in plumbing, electrical, HVAC which is heating, ventilation and air conditioning. They will also be certified in installing drywall and carpentry. They will be able to complete the entire phase of construction.”

About the sacrifice of the youngsters to travel to another island to ensure they receive their certifications, Roker thanked Colleta Simms from Moore’s Island, who has been agitating for the program.

“She is on the ground and was able to put this cohort together. She is also one of the craft instructors. She came here to complete her certification and now she can teach the NCCER program along with the principal there as well, who is also completing certifications.

“What Ms. Simms is doing is phenomenal. She actually had people from other islands interested in completing the course as well. Two weeks ago, we were in Abaco and some 200-plus persons were interested in signing up for the NCCER. The majority of them were school children. They are hungry for it and so, while they are hungry we want to give it to them. The great thing about it is that it is free. The government has made it possible for them to obtain the certification without paying a dime,” said Roker.

Asked what the requirements are for persons interested in taking advantage of the program, Roker quickly explained.

“The requirement is simple; fill out the application form, give us a copy of your passport and that is it.”

NCCER participant and one of three females enrolled in the first cohort, Latanya Hield, commented on her experience thus far.

“The program is going great so far. I am a graduate of the University of The Bahamas and I was told about the NCCER when I went back home (Moore’s Island). Ms. Simms introduced me to it and I found it really interesting.

“Right now, we are in Level One plumbing and like I told the instructor, my dad is a plumber. When I came into the program I knew some of the basics, but having come here, within one week, I learned a lot. We have not completed any hands-on as yet, but with the theory, I have learned a lot. I think I can actually teach my dad a thing or two now,” said Hield.