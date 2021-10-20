GBPC files for rate change, government quick to respond

GBPC FILES FOR RATE ADJUSTMENT – The Grand Bahama Power Company announced Tuesday that it filed for rate adjustments with regulators, Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA); however, Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey said that the government would not support any increases. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GBPC)

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey moved expeditiously Tuesday (October 19) to address Grand Bahama Power Company’s rate adjustment filed with regulators for a proposed four percent average increase, with rate reduction for 20 percent of customers.

Moxey emphatically stated that the Government of The Bahamas, “will not support any rate increase on any portion of the customer base on Grand Bahama Island at this time.”

In a statement released by the Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) Tuesday, management announced that as part of the Regulatory Framework Agreement, the company filed its first-rate adjustment application since 2015 with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA).

The filing addresses two main topics.

“The requirement for an increase in base rates to maintain its operations going forward, and a generation plan that would see 15 percent of the island’s electricity needs fueled by renewable energy by 2026, bringing greater energy diversification and independence.”

The statement further noted that GBPC faced significant challenges since its last application in 2015 with impacts from two major unprecedented hurricanes, Matthew and Dorian, and in each case, has responded with quick action to safely restore the island’s electricity in record time.

President and CEO of Emera Caribbean Dave McGregor said that despite challenges, GBPC continued to manage the operations and capital investments to stabilize rates for customers.

“We know no one wants to see rates increase, but the reality is that we need to continue to invest in our operations to maintain safe, reliable and increasingly renewable electricity service for customers for years to come,” McGregor added.

Overall, the average increase to the all-in rate for all customers is projected to be four percent (4%), as compared to inflation rates in The Bahamas of eight-point-four percent over the past several years.

According to the statement, not all customers will see a rate increase and, in fact, a decrease in base rates is proposed for a segment of residential customers.

The government has responded and made immediate inquiries.

“The government expressed deep concern and has taken swift action,” Moxey said Tuesday afternoon.

“The government, pursuant to the Electricity Act, 2015, has the statutory mandate to set the national energy policy, with the goal and objective of which ‘shall be the creation of a regime for the supply of safe, least cost, reliable and environmentally sustainable electricity throughout The Bahamas.’ This statutory mandate includes ‘aspects of social policy, including the scope of universal services and the protection of vulnerable customers.’”

She added that the devastating effects of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic on residents of Grand Bahama, is a matter of deep concern to the government.

“Accordingly, the government has constituted a Cabinet Committee, comprising Attorney- General Ryan Pinder; ministers Obie Wilchcombe, Alfred Sears, Dr. Michael Darville and Ginger Moxey, to review and address the matter and to ensure that the rights and interests of the residents of Grand Bahama are protected, consistent with the national energy policy.

“As a result of our strong response to this application, we have since received further correspondence from GBPA, which explained the process and offered assurance that the application is just that; an application, which is required to be filed every three years, and is a component of an established Regulatory Framework Agreement between the two entities,” Moxey’s statement read.

She confirmed that the GBPA has not given any approvals to the GBPC to proceed with any adjustments to the power rates for Grand Bahama residents, and will follow the established process which dictates that before any approvals can be given, the rate plan must be published and GBPA will hold a public 45-day consultative process, so that the voice of every Grand Bahamian can be heard.

“The government will ensure that the objectives of the national energy policy are observed.”

The statement continued: “However, I categorically state, that while we understand that the filing is part of an established process, the Government of The Bahamas will not support any rate increase on any portion of the customer base on Grand Bahama Island at this time; as it is our firm position that the people of Grand Bahama should not be further burdened on the heels of the economic stagnation caused by Hurricanes Matthew and Dorian, which was compounded by the global pandemic.

“We have scheduled a meeting with GBPA and the Cabinet Committee in the next two weeks regarding this application and will be very clear and direct with our message. The people and businesses of Grand Bahama have suffered enough and are looking for compassionate leadership in governance and in corporate Bahamas. As Minister for Grand Bahama, I remain resolute in my commitment to the growth and development of our island, and our people.

“In conclusion, I wish to advise the public that I, along with my Cabinet colleagues out of Grand Bahama, Ministers Wilchcombe and Dr. Darville, are united on this issue.”

Meanwhile, GBPC’s application proposes a three-point-two (3.2%) percent rate reduction for residential customers who consume up to 200 kilowatt hours per month, representing about 18 percent of customers.

GBPC’s Chief Operating Officer Nikita Mullings noted that in addition, there is no change in base rates proposed for residential customers consuming between 201 to 350 kilowatt hours per month, representing 24 percent of customers. Together, this pricing structure will result in 42 percent of residential customers having a decrease or no change to the base tariff.

GBPC advises that for those residential customers who would experience a rate increase under the filing, proposed increases will vary depending on usage. For those consuming 351 to 800 kilowatt hours per month, representing about 32 percent of customers, they will see a base increase ranging between zero (0%) percent to seven-point-five (7.5%) percent.

Residential customers consuming more than 800 kilowatt hours per month, representing about 26 percent of its customers, will experience a base increase of seven-point-five (7.5%) to eight-point-nine ( 8.9%) percent. Under the filing, General Service Large customers would see an increase of three-point-five (3.5%) to four (4%) percent, and Commercial customers would see across-the-board increases of four-point-four (4.4%) percent.

“With regard to fuel cost, we have 80 percent of our fuel needs hedged for 2022 so we can predict that the fuel charge will remain at 10 cents per kilowatt hour through the next 15 months.

“This charge has remained fixed at 10 cents since 2016, resulting in fuel rate stability for customers for seven years. To help ensure this fuel rate stability beyond 2022, we will continue to secure competitively priced fuel through our hedging program going forward,” added Mullings.

GBPC’s generation plan, also included in its rate filing, looks at the energy demand forecast and compares it against the utility’s current generation availability. “The generation plan shows that, with a notable drop in load over the past five years, there is no need for significant generation investments,” commented McGregor.

“However, this is an opportune time to make investments in small utility-scale solar plants where and when it makes sense for our customers from a cost perspective. That is, where the cost of solar would be less than or equal to the cost of fuel.”

Additionally, the utility has proposed to look for Independent Power Producers to provide the same affordable solar power to GBPC’s grid, opening a new sector for Bahamian investors. “Investments in solar would see about 15 percent of our generation from renewable sources by 2026,” added McGregor. “That translates to cost savings for customers and a notable reduction in our carbon footprint.”