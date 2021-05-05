GBPA paved the way for historical gateway

GBIA CHANGES HANDS – On Thursday, April, 29, the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA) changed hands from former joint owners, the Grand Bahama Port Authority GBPA), and Hutchison Whampoa, to the Government of The Bahamas. Pictured is Acting Chairman of the GBPA, Sarah St. George at the signing over event. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)

COMMENTARY BY FRED STURRUP

FN GENERAL MANAGER/MANAGING EDITOR

Just recently, on Thursday, April, 29, the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA) changed hands from former joint owners, the Grand Bahama Port Authority GBPA), and Hutchison Whampoa, to the Government of The Bahamas.

The cost to the government was just a dollar, but national administration authorities made sure to point out the inheritance of staff monetary responsibilities, and the challenging overall cost of appropriate restoration and repair to the island’s primary port of entry, damaged during Hurricane Dorian of 2019.

It is true that the Government of The Bahamas is looking at, combined millions upon millions of dollars, via its relationships with private partners, in order to get the GBIA to the point of deserving international status and, becoming a United States Pre-clearance entity once again.

That is the road ahead. However, in particular the GBPA, and to an appreciable degree, Hutchison Whampoa, (which came on board with ownership of the airport around the start of the new millennium), are worthy of praise for fashioning one of the great private airports in the Western World.

Sarah St. George, the GBPA Acting Chairman, made reference to a number of milestones associated with the airport since the dawn of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement (the 1955 quasi-government legal arrangement between the then, Bahamas Islands and the GBPA, for the ‘free port area’, later to be officially known as simply, Freeport).

It is to this development genius that I focus the commentary.

The airport, crafted by the GBPA, out of necessity and demand, to grow the free port zone, was expanded many times, as the need arose to the point of really being one of the port of entry wonders in our region.

There was a time, when such was the aura of the GBIA, when one stepped out of an airplane, it felt like disembarking in New York of the United States, London in England, or Monte Carlo, that famous principality of Monaco. Indeed, the airport became the gateway to the Magic City.

The airstrip was lengthened to 11,000 feet, as St. George pointed out during the handover ceremony; it was the pioneer pre-clearance port in the country; and in general, a major magical ingredient to an experience, millions of visitors came to love and repeatedly enjoy. The airport was synonymous with one of the great thriving cities, the world over, and wider island settlements that benefitted accordingly.

Overtime, the challenges of hurricanes, in particular the major storm Dorian of 2019, caused a downtrend of the airport, but in essence, the Government of The Bahamas bought a historical landmark, which has the potential to help catapult Freeport and the rest of the island back to economic recovery.

The GBPA handed over a significant island facility that had been advanced and maintained for decades, to a point of appreciation, whether grudgingly or not. Now, the Government of The Bahamas will be expected to do as well as the GBPA did with the airport, for many years, and perhaps, even be responsible for many more milestones that would be precious and most satisfying.

The Government of The Bahamas ought to be praised for taking on the challenge of restoring the airport, but the GBPA and Hutchison should be saluted for infrastructure improvement, technological, and otherwise, through the years.