GBPA, partners unveil Coral Road Monument

UNVEILING – Another quality piece by artisan Jacki Boss now adorns a major thoroughfare on the Island of Grand Bahama. Boss’ latest piece, ‘Coral Dawn’ displays a beautiful depiction of coral reefs, at the Coral Road roundabout. Pictured unveiling the artwork at left is Save the Bays Chairman, Joseph Darville, member of the Water Keepers Bahamas and at third right is GBPA Acting Chairman Sarah St. George. (PHOOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Another quality piece by artisan Jacki Boss now adorns a major thoroughfare on the Island of Grand Bahama. Boss’ latest piece, ‘Coral Dawn’ displays a beautiful depiction of coral reefs, at the Coral Road roundabout.

It showcases an array of vibrant colors depicting a glimpse of the wonderous underwater treasure found throughout the island chain of The Bahamas.

A joint project between the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), the Keep Grand Bahama Clean Committee (KGBCC) and Coral Vita, a local coral reef farm in Grand Bahama, the island’s latest community artwork was recently – Friday, March 19 – unveiled.

All stakeholders, among other special guests were present for the unveiling.

KGBCC Chairperson Nakira Wilchcombe, expressed her delight in the committee being a part of the sculpture’s erection.

“The Keep Grand Bahama Committee is certainly proud to be a sponsor and a partner with this great initiative. We value the importance of education and promoting a healthy, clean environment whether on land and or in the marine environment. “Supporting this initiative that seeks to highlight the important ecosystem of coral reefs is certainly a worthwhile endeavor,” said Wilchcombe.

“We are pleased, because we know the value of coral reefs in terms of protecting our environment from storms and just making us an island more resilient.

“We thank all of the sponsors and others for the opportunity to be on this platform today, to highlight our coral reefs. We want to encourage persons as they pass this sculpture, to just enjoy the artwork but also to think of what coral reefs mean to our environment and the important role they play in our environment,” Wilchcombe added.

Save the Bays Chairman, Joseph Darville, who is also a member of the Water Keepers Bahamas noted that he was overjoyed.

“My heart is actually palpitating right now for joy and celebration in this remarkable indication of what we have underwater in our oceans and how we are desperately trying to preserve it for future generations.

“I think that for the many, many thousands of Bahamians who are unable or are fearful of underwater, this might stimulate them to be excited to learn how to swim. One of the things that I am agitating is that every single Bahamian be taught how to swim, because with climate change and sea level rise dramatically upon us, we need to pay attention to future generations so that they can not only survive but also see all of this magnificent beauty underwater in our ocean in The Bahamas,” Darville said.

About Boss, the artist who created the masterpiece, among others throughout the island, Darville said: “She has created wonderful artwork. … super great. Thank you very much for the great job.”

Coral Vita Co-Founder and Chief Reef Officer, Sam Teicher, also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Boss as well as everyone who was a part of the project, for highlighting and bringing awareness to the importance of coral reefs in the Commonwealth.

“It is an absolute honor and privilege to be here for the unveiling of this incredible artwork that Coral Vita had the opportunity to sponsor alongside the KGBCC and the GBPA, to really highlight just how magical and important coral reefs in the ocean are.

“I did not grow up thinking that I would be a coral farmer. My job should not exist, re-growing coral reefs, but at the end of the day this is not just something that is a part of the beautiful environment, but something that is so essential for the welfare of the Bahamian people. In fact, people all around the world,” Teicher noted.

“The islands that we are on right now are limestone; they are actually ancient coral reefs. We literally would not be here … The Bahamas would not exist without coral reefs. Whether it is seeing them slow down storm surges during hurricanes like Dorian or last year with Isaias; giving us the habitat for snapper, grouper and lobster; drawing in people who want to spend their money to go scuba diving and snorkeling.

“Without the coral reefs of The Bahamas, we are going to lose something that is so magical, but something that is so critical. This artwork by Jacki is so amazing. It is an amazing opportunity to showcase just how beautiful what is underwater is, and hopefully, give people the opportunity to get underwater.

“We would love for people to come and visit our coral farm, see what we are doing and help us to restore reefs together. It is wonderful to be here, thank you to everyone who helped to make this happen,” he added.

GBPA Acting Chairman Sarah St. George shared that she is hopeful that similar creative displays of art will continue to encompass key areas of the City of Freeport.

“It is wonderful to be here today with this team. I have to congratulate everyone whose efforts contributed to making this a reality. The GBPA has, for some time now, been canvassing community art pieces that can go in urban areas to bring awareness to how beautiful this city is. This one, and I endorse 100 percent of what Joe, Sam and Nakira have said.

“We have an underwater paradise and just because we do not see it every day, doesn’t mean that it should ever be out of our minds. If we protect our reefs, they will protect us. They will provide us with fish to live on, protect us from storm surge. Honestly, all around the world, we see the reefs dying and we want to be an example of how to get this right,” said St. George.

“Being here today and hearing the traffic noise around us, I think, it is an interesting illustration that says man and nature can and must live in harmony. I think there is lovely poetry about having a piece like this, a coral sculpture, right in the center of a roundabout. I love what the artist, Jacki, has created here.”

Community art is a very specialized skill, especially in Grand Bahama and it has to withstand Mother Nature,” St. George noted.

“Jacki’s four Olympians sculpture actually survived Hurricane Dorian. That is a testament to how these pieces are built.

“Again, I am hugely delighted to have a little mini celebration at a time that has really been so hard for all of us on this island, and that we can just remember to be grateful for the wonderful sights of ‘Mother Nature’ as well as the difficult, challenging ones.

“We are going to move from this; I am hoping that we can move onto underwater sculptures and more pieces around the community. This is another step in the right direction,” St. George said.

Boss has placed her artistic stamp in a number of areas in Freeport.