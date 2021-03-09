GBPA introduces new initiatives to assist small business operators

A BIG DEAL – The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) has announced the launching of two programs that they hope will encourage, assist and promote existing businesses. Pictured from left are GBPA Customer Relations Manager, Nicole Colebrooke; GBPA Presisdent, Ian Rolle and GBPA Business Development Senior Manager, Derek Newbold. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) has announced the launching of two programs that they hope will encourage, assist and promote existing businesses.

The programs are not only targeted to existing businesses, but to new, diverse small businesses seeking to make their mark in the local economy.

On Monday, March 8 – GBPA President Ian Rolle informed that company executives are hopeful the programs will encourage budding entrepreneurs to take a leap of faith and capitalize on becoming their own bosses, particularly during these challenging times.

“The GBPA is very pleased to officially launch two business initiatives, the Micro Business License (MBL) and the Business Diversity Waiver (BDW), to help stimulate our economy and rebuild Grand Bahama, especially during this ongoing challenging period of COVID-19.

“The first initiative, the new Micro Business License, enables those who are interested in operating small retail businesses to become GBPA licensees more easily and, at a lower cost than the regular business licenses. The MBL is an affordable start-up option for entrepreneurs to require a GBPA license. The cost of entry makes it a high volume, low cost opportunity for individuals looking to test ideas or start small businesses, and still receive the same benefits of a traditional business license,” Rolle explained.

He said that the above is suitable for micro retailers, food truck vendors, pop up retailers, craft artisans and vendors, micro fisheries, farming businesses and more.

“A prime benefit of the MBL is that it will allow licensees to have more financial resources for their day-to-day business operations, with access to a Customs Bond.

“As with all licensees, MBL holders will also have access to annual grant opportunities via GBPA’s Grant Programs, free access to high quality training and educational workshops and seminars as well as ongoing opportunities to promote their businesses, free of charge on GBPA’s platforms,” he added.

“The second initiative, the Business Diversity Waiver, allows innovative business owners to obtain a license and be granted a waiver of the first year’s license fee. The BDW encourages the startup of unique business ideas or businesses that offer new or different experiences for customers via products or services. The purpose of this initiative is to create diversification in Freeport’s commercial market, promote healthy competition and enhance business sustainability, encourage job creation, increase customer traffic and engagement and promote areas of interest as a location for distinctively new startup businesses,” explained the GBPA president.

“We believe that these programs will provide opportunities for Grand Bahamians to obtain personal and financial success, as we work together to rebuild our economy. We look forward to seeing many new businesses open and flourish in our community and to celebrating their success,” concluded Rolle.

GBPA Business Development Senior Manager Derek Newbold disclosed that diversifying the products and services presently offered with the small business community is something that the GBPA encourages and promotes.

“We are extremely pleased to reintroduce our Business Diversity Waiver Program. We introduced this initiative back in 2018 as a way to address over-saturation in certain business categories. Back then, we realized that there was mass duplication across a number of business sectors that was creating a very challenging environment for small business sustainability.

“We initially thought about introducing a moratorium, however, we decided against it because we did not want to stifle the entrepreneurial spirit. And so, we decided on incentive business diversification,” Newbold said.

He further stated that the BDW will afford any Bahamian applying for a business license, the opportunity to actually have the first year’s business license waived or discounted, if that business falls outside of certain saturated categories and is considered to be a unique business.

“We believe that this initiative will certainly go a long way in helping to grow and to diversify the local economy. We look forward to engaging with prospective entrepreneurs,” he added.

As for further details as it relates to the MBL, GBPA Customer Relations Manager Nicole Colebrooke explained the prerequisites for eligible business owners to apply.

“As of January 1, 2021, we launched our new MBL which applies to new applications and existing holders of Vendors Permits, who currently operate from a designated commercial location. To be considered for an MBL, it must be retail; fishing businesses operating vessels 21 feet or less; farming and agriculturally based businesses; have a maximum of two employees; and the proposed premises must be 100 square feet or less of retail space. The business must operate from a designated commercial location.

“Currently vendors who fit the criteria and operate from a designated location, (are) for example, our existing vendor permit holders at Port Lucaya Marketplace, Freeport Harbour, Garden of the Groves and food vans, just to name a few,” Colebrooke informed.

To apply for a new MBL interested persons must complete the GBPA application form, which can be found online at www.gbpa.com or collected from the office in the Customer Relations Department.

“The form should be returned with a valid passport, a current Police Certificate and confirmation of designated premises, along with the processing fee. The processing fee is waived for existing vendor permit holders, who are automatically approved for the MBL, once the application form is completed and submitted with the updated documents.

“Presently, vendors have the option to renew their permit for 2022. However as of December 31, 2021, it will be mandatory for all vendors to apply and obtain the micro license, as our annual vendors permit will be discontinued,” she noted.

As for persons that prepare food items at their residence for sale, by way of delivery, she informed that such permit holders are not eligible for the MBL at this time.

“Annual vendor permit holders who prepare food at home and deliver, are currently not eligible for this program and we are currently reviewing that process. We are urging all vendors, with designated locations to please complete the process prior to December 31, to remain compliant. We are also encouraging budding entrepreneurs to empower themselves and take advantage of this new initiative,” Colebrooke said.

“We have seen an increase in the number of applicants who have applied for business licenses, since last year, despite the pandemic and Hurricane Dorian and so, we are very optimistic about the way the economy is going right now,” she added.

Despite the economic struggles that many nations worldwide are facing, both Rolle and Colebrooke said they remain optimistic for a turnaround in the Bahamian economy, particularly on Grand Bahama.

Rolle added: “I would say that prior to Hurricane Dorian, on average we may have had two to three business license applications per week; now we have between 10 to 11, on average, license applications per week. So, we are very optimistic.

“I think the pandemic has also encouraged persons to want to start their own businesses. They would have been affected at their current business places maybe with salary decreases and now realize that they need to take their destiny into their own hands.”

Persons interested in finding out more information about the BDW can make contact via email, info@gbpa.com, begin@investgrandbahama.com or call 350-9000.

For persons interested in finding out more information on the MBL program, Colebrooke encouraged them to visit their Customer Relations Department, email crd@gbpa.com or call 350-9050.