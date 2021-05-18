GBPA development officer Simmons praises Virtual Business Expo 2021

VIRTUAL EXPO – BVBE is scheduled to begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 19. Pictured from left are Aliv Trade Marketing Manager for the Northern Bahamas and New Providence Talia Wildgoose-Davis; Principal of VKR Insights Valdez K. Russell and Business Development Officer at the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Trevor Simmons. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Organizers and sponsors of Wednesday’s (May 19) first ever Bahamas Virtual Business Expo (BVBE) are expecting Grand Bahama participants to be significantly impacted by the first-time event.

The virtual expo is free to registered participants.

Two of the event’s platinum sponsors shared how important the upcoming expo is in assisting local businesses to expand and adapt in these challenging times.

Business Development Officer at the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Trevor Simmons said the following: “It is a pleasure to be here to represent the Invest Grand Bahama team at the GBPA.

“COVID-19 has really created a unique environment for us today. It has caused a lot of us to really take a step back and re-evaluate the way forward, as individuals and specifically as business owners and entrepreneurs. It has forced us to find a way to adapt to this new norm, and really think outside of the box.

“When the opportunity was presented to us to participate in this Virtual Business Expo, we jumped at the opportunity because we felt that it embodied the innovation and forward-thinking mindset that is going to be necessary to navigate these uncertain times. The fact that the team at VKR (Valdez K. Russell) Insights was able to take the concept of a business expo and really turn it on its head, to create this immersive virtual experience, I think is very commendable,” said Simmons.

He considers the opportunity, important for the business sector in Grand Bahama.

“For us, at Invest Grand Bahama, we saw this as an opportunity for entrepreneurs and business owners to really have this experience that allows them to capture the valuable information and insights that will be given out at this expo; tools and resources that they can use to be able to adapt to this new environment.

“We want to encourage business owners and entrepreneurs to really embrace that innovative mindset that again, will be critical to us navigating through these times. This expo provides just that. Anything that really helps us to build a stronger, more resilient community in the City of Freeport, and Grand Bahama by extension, the Invest Grand Bahama team supports,” Simmons added.

Aliv Trade Marketing Manager for the Northern Bahamas and New Providence Talia Wildgoose-Davis brought remarks as well.

“I am pleased to announce that Aliv is one of the platinum sponsors of this first of its kind inaugural VKR Insights Bahamas Virtual Business Expo; a show designed to afford Bahamian businesses and entrepreneurs the opportunity and forum to network, within a virtual setting.

“Since January 2020, COVID-19 has brought widespread changes to the lives and livelihoods of entrepreneurs globally. The Bahamas is no exception. The compounded pressures related to public health, the economy and the policy environment under COVID-19, have created a great deal of personal and business uncertainty and have fundamentally disrupted the entrepreneurial economy.

“As we have seen for ourselves, many local businesses have closed their physical locations and have modified their business operations to remain viable in the COVID-19 cloud. The widespread economic effects of the crisis have changed consumer demand and behavior; in this vein, the expo’s goals are rooted, connections, visibility and seamless negotiation.”

She noted that the expo will afford both exhibitors and participants alike, to showcase their products while learning more about various products, goods and services that will potentially elevate their businesses.

“Moreover, the BVBE is offering all registered participants free access to the event. I believe that I am at liberty to disclose that our shared goal, both Aliv and VKR Insights is to attract 500 individuals from across the length and breadth of The Bahamas, as we celebrate networking against COVID-19 odds, while honoring Bahamian creativity, ownership, entrepreneurship and pride,” said Wildgoose-Davis.

According to expo host, Principal of VKR Insights Valdez K. Russell, the virtual event will afford both budding entrepreneurs and existing business owners the opportunity to capitalize on each other's knowledge and expertise, while adapting to the new norm of conducting business both here in The Bahamas and abroad.

He explained that all participants engaged in the virtual expo will be inspired and encouraged to take their existing and or new businesses to another level of success.

“I am pleased to announce that The Bahamas Virtual Business Expo will be held on Wednesday, May 19. This event is designed to bring entrepreneurs and business leaders together to learn about products, goods and services to elevate their business.

“This event is ideal for entrepreneurs who want to understand strategies for business success. Throughout the day, participants will engage in our business empowerment sessions that will cover topics such as marketing, banking and finance, business law, building global relationships, and health and wellness for holistic success.

“These topics will be delivered by Bahamian and international subject matter experts, who are passionate about empowering entrepreneurs to achieve their fullest potential,” he said.

Russell noted also that BVBE has been intentionally designed to cater to busy entrepreneurs, working professionals and aspiring business leaders.

Consequently, he expects the expo to provide information and opportunities for all the participants.

“Our economic sustainability relies on our visionary capacity to do business better. We must plan and prepare for long term success and not simply hustling for a lifetime. Our collective efforts to promote our businesses and networks, are critical for building the kinds of relationships that will lend themselves to a modern, prosperous and better Bahamas for not a chosen few, but all Bahamians and residents who want to do the work and make a difference,” Russell said.

The virtual expo is being sponsored by the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), Aliv, Bahamas Financial Services Board, the Bahamian Studio, Fowlco Limited, the Movi Group and FOCOL/Sun Oil Limited.

BVBE is scheduled to begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. this Wednesday.