GBHS services “managing,” says Williams

According to Rand Memorial Hospital’s (RMH) Administrator, Sharron Williams, as of Friday, August 6, Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) was “managing.”

Williams’ comments came following an alleged sick-out by nurses at RMH, back in July.

A statement from Grand Bahama Health Services confirmed that some 17 nurses at RMH had not reported for work on Wednesday, July 29.

At the time Williams acknowledged that the nurses absence was a “major setback” for the facility.

“This major setback has affected the Rand Memorial Hospital’s wards and In-patient services, as these areas were most negatively affected as a result of the sick-out. Measures were taken to redeploy nursing staff members who reported to work in strategic areas to maintain our ability to provide health care to our patients.

“Management will continue to monitor this turn of events and assure the public that all will be done to ensure that clients receive continuous optimal health care.”

The following day – Thursday, July 30 – this daily confirmed that a number of nurses had still not reported for duty.

Absence of the health care workers created a shortage in the shift schedule and placed a tremendous strain on the facility, during a worldwide pandemic.

However, on Friday, Williams assured that the hospital continued to manage during this difficult time with the staff shortage.

“We are managing. We still have some nurses who are out on sick leave and some of these might have been prior to the ‘sick-out.’ The number of nurses returning to work is much better than it was last week, significantly so. We appreciate the support of our nurses,” Williams added.

She acknowledged some issues.

“We understand that they do have some concerns and we will be reviewing those concerns to see how, together, we can work to improve services for our clients.”

President of the Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) Amancha Williams noted that nurses throughout the country continue to face a number of matters, including health and safety concerns.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the union has lobbied for dissemination of information and updates promptly, inclusive of COVID-19 policies; requested that all nurses receive the highest level of protection in the workplace; and for testing of exposed nurses in the various institution, and to provide nurses with the best healthcare and psychological support,” BNU president stated.