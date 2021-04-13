GBHS rolls out second round of COVID-19 vaccination

SECOND ROUND – The Public Hospitals Authority and the Grand Bahama Health Services wish to advise the public that the second round of the COVID-19 Vaccine administration will resume on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

The Public Hospitals Authority and the Grand Bahama Health Services wish to advise the public that the second round of the COVID-19 Vaccine administration will resume on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Appointments for this week will be available Wednesday, April 14 through Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Susan J. Wallace Centre between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Vaccine administration will be conducted on Saturday, April 17, at the Eight Mile Rock Clinic between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Only residents of the Eight Mile Rock and West End communities will be eligible for inoculation at this location. Persons seeking to receive the vaccine must register to obtain an appointment by using the official registration site vax.gov.bs.

Vaccinations will only be given to persons registered for an appointment. Persons without internet access or needing assistance with registration may contact their local church or local Government Office.

Eligible priority groups now include:

• Healthcare workers;

• Persons 50 years of age and older;

• Uniformed branches (RBDF, RBPF, COVID Ambassadors, BDOCS, Customs and Immigration);

• Teachers and staff of schools;

• Hospitality workers (hotel and resort employees, public transportation workers, Grand Bahama International Airport Staff, Shipyard, Industrial Companies and Port Authority Staff, Cruise Port (NCP), straw market, port and beach vendors and tour operators);

• Restaurant and retail workers;

• Students and athletes studying or competing abroad, coaches and other support personnel;

• Members of the clergy; and

• Accredited media (editors, reporters/anchors, photographers and videographers).

The public is encouraged to closely follow all advisories and announcements from the Ministry of Health and Public Hospitals Authority for further information about COVID-19 vaccination.