GB Vaccination Center sees significant increase

VACCINATION CENTER – The Susan J. Wallace Community Center, which serves as the island’s COVID-19 vaccination center, reopened Thursday to continue the vaccinations for first and second doses. On Friday (August 6) the center was filled with persons registered to take the jab. (PHOTO: TFN)

The “COVID-19” Susan J. Wallace Community Center was filled on Friday, August 6, one day after re-opening.

Vaccinations, first and second doses, resumed because the country received additional AstraZeneca earlier this week.

Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) Hospital Administrator Sharon Williams told The Freeport News Friday that the number of persons seeking to have their first and second doses of the vaccine have increased since the initial offering.

“The center reopened, as we anticipated yesterday (Thursday, August 5), to a significant increase in the volume of persons. It seems that the Grand Bahama community has a renewed effort in getting the vaccine. We are grateful, because that will definitely go a long way to be able to effectively manage this COVID-19 pandemic and for our community to be as healthy as possible.

“We would have had 167 persons immunized yesterday (August 5), with 82 of those being second doses, and 85 being first doses. Already, today, we have about 190 registered to receive vaccines,” said Williams.

Questioned whether persons are allowed to walk in to the center without registering online, Williams said that they are.

However, health officials encourage persons to register online to avoid a delay in their wait time, as registered persons will be seen first.

“We are encouraging persons, as usual, to call in to our number which we would have provided. We prefer, as much as possible, for persons to register. Yes, we are taking some walk-ins, but we do not want the area to be overcrowded with walk-ins.

“We do not have the facilities to have too many persons gathering outside of the center, so we can manage comfortably with the number of patients that register at the site. We have them slotted in particular time frames so that when they come in, they can progress through the system as quickly as possible. If you walk in, you have the chance to be waiting there for a while,” Williams noted.

“We encourage the public to continue using our primary healthcare facilities, that is our Community Health Clinics for continued wellness and if they have any symptoms or concerns that need to be addressed, we want them to understand that with this ongoing uptick in the COVID numbers, our admission facilities and our Emergency Room are very much over prescribed.

“At all costs they are to use the Community Clinics for care and avoid the Emergency Room except for true emergencies,” said the administrator.

She reiterated that the center is available.

“Please register, please call in to get assistance with appointments and please get vaccinated!”

Earlier this week, the Government of The Bahamas received an additional 33,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX facility, which are expected to be distributed throughout the country.

Persons are encouraged to register at www.vax.gov.bs to apply to receive the vaccine.