GB traffic fatality count rises

RESCUING THE DRIVER – Police officers and beekeepers rescue the driver, who was thrown from his vehicle, a Red Honda Fit, after it crashed in bushes in the area of Deadman’s Reef, West Grant Bahama. Unfortunately, the passenger of the vehicle, who was also thrown from the vehicle did not survive. (PHOTO COURTESY OF VANDYKE HEPBURN)

Another young male’s life was snatched away on the streets of Grand Bahama over the weekend.

According to reports, shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, police were called to a traffic accident on Queen’s Highway, in the area of Deadman’s Reef, West Grand Bahama.

When officers arrived, their initial investigation revealed that a red 2010 Honda Fit, with two male occupants, was traveling west on Queen’s Highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle, ran off of the southern side of the street and overturned into nearby bushes.

As a result of the impact, the male front seat passenger was ejected from the hatchback vehicle into bushes.

As they waited for medical assistance, police say the driver and passenger were attacked by a swarm of bees.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were summoned to the scene to render aide to the victims. The driver was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital for further medical attention, where he is currently listed in serious but stable condition.

However, the passenger was examined by a medical doctor on the scene and was pronounced dead.

This daily can report that at the time of this publication the driver of the Honda Fit remained in serious, but stable condition at the Rand Memorial Hospital, having undergone surgery on Saturday evening.

Investigations continue into the fatal car crash.

According to this daily’s records, Saturday’s traffic fatality brings the island’s count for 2021, to five.

The last fatality recorded for the year was that of 27-year-old Yul Marche.

Marche was recorded as this island’s fourth traffic fatality for the year, when he succumbed to injuries sustained on Monday August 2, shortly after 9:00 p.m.

Marche was involved in a traffic accident on Sunday, July 25, when he reportedly lost control of the red and white Honda trail motorbike he was riding along East Sunrise Highway, in the area of Batelco (BTC).