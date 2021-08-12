GB teacher arraigned for unlawful sexual intercourse with a teenager

DAY IN COURT – Educator Valetino Munnings, 39, was arraigned in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court Thursday morning on one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. He pleaded not guilty. Pictured in the insert is Raheem Forbes, who was charged with causing harm. He too pleaded not guilty. The men are expected to return to court on December 1 and 2, respectively. (PHOTOS: TIM AYLEN and SHAYNE STUBBS)

Educator, 39-year-old Valentino Munnings, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debby Ferguson in the Freeport Magistrate’s court #1, where he was charged with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Munnings was represented by Attorney Wendell Smith.

Ferguson informed Munnings of the charge before him.

She stated that the particulars were that he on July 27 at Freeport, did have sex with a 14-year-old female.

Munnings was questioned as to whether he wished to have the matter heard in the Magistrate’s Court the Supreme Court.

Munnings chose to have the matter continue in the Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Due to the nature of the offence the prosecution objected to bail.

In defense of his client, Smith expressed to the court that his client has close ties with the community, as he is a teacher and that presently his wife is unemployed.

Smith requested that the court set bail at a reasonable sum.

Having heard both sides, Ferguson ordered that the defendant’s bail be set at $9,000.00 with three suretors. She also specified that no parent, nor spouse would be able to sign as a suretor on the defendant’s behalf.

Eligible suretors, she added, must be employed persons and upon signing as a suretor, must present a valid passport and a valid voter’s card. If using a shop license, they were also required to present a Certificate of Good Standing.

Munnings’ trial was adjourned until December 1, 2021.

Also appearing before Magistrate Ferguson on Thursday morning was 37-year-old Raheem Forbes.

A former resident of Eight Mile Rock, Forbes presently resides on Grand Cay where he is employed as a fisherman. Forbes was also represented by Smith.

Forbes was charged with causing grievous harm.

Particulars are that he on August 10, did cause harm to Elvardo Cooper on Grand Cay.

As it was an electable offence, the accused opted to have his matter heard in the Magistrate’s Court.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In response, the prosecution noted that the defendant had antecedents of similar nature where he was charged in the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate’s Court for causing harm in 2020. As such, while the prosecution did not object to bail, it was requested that his antecedent be taken into consideration if bail was to be granted by the court.

Additionally, the prosecution requested that Forbes have no contact with any witness in the matter.

Smith asked that the bail be set at a reasonable amount for his client.

Ferguson subsequently granted Forbes bail in the amount of $10,000.00; $1,000 of which was a cash bail, while the remaining $9,000.00, a signed bail with three suretors.