GB Taxi drivers, straw vendors want fairness

Taxi drivers and straw vendors claim they are to be excluded from receiving a piece of the “economy pie” with the scheduled return of Royal Caribbean Cruise Line (RCCL) ship to Grand Bahama, come mid-June 2021.

According to President of the Grand Bahama Taxi Union (GBTU) Harold Curry, the decision makers are attempting to implement a “bubble exercise.” This, said Curry, means that only one carrier will take the passengers from the ship to areas they have booked.

Those areas, Curry maintained, include Taino Beach and the Garden of the Groves among others.

Taxi drivers, straw vendors, shop owners in the tourism industry gathered at the GBTU headquarters on Tuesday (April 20) afternoon for an emergency meeting.

“They are concerned about their livelihood. They feel as though it is being threatened,” Curry told the media at the meeting.



“The reason for that is, we understand that Royal Caribbean Cruise Line ship is resuming trips to Grand Bahama on June 12. We really don’t want to cause any problems when the ship comes into port, so we are trying to solve this problem before the ship comes into port.

“What we understand is the Royal Caribbean is coming into Grand Bahama on a bubble, meaning the people on the boat will be traveling on buses. And it was said to me that when the passengers come off the ship, they will be going straight onto the buses and going to their destinations – either a tour, Taino Beach, Garden of the Groves or wherever.

“We feel it is not fair to the taxi drivers, nor the straw vendors or store owners in Port Lucaya, because we will not be getting a piece of the pie. What we understand is that if the passengers don’t pick a package/tour on the cruise ship, they won’t be coming off the ship; they will stay on the ship and won’t be able to come off,” he claimed.

Noting that he had an opportunity to make a few calls to find out what was the agreement, Curry maintained that he was told the passengers will only be going in certain areas – Taino Beach, Garden of the Groves.

“Our concern is that we want everybody to get a share of the pie. All of these drivers and straw vendors are hurting. They haven’t worked for a year and a half. Now come hell or high waters, you are telling us you are going to bring a ship in here with 2,500 to 3,000 people, and the drivers and straw vendor won’t get $1 out of it?

“Something has to be wrong with that,” Curry stated.

“You cannot have one shark eating up all the fish. That is not going to happen here. As long as we have a GBTU, we are not going to allow that. We are going to stand up against that, we are going to fight.

“So, we urge the government or whoever is in charge to get with these people and let them know that the pie must be shared with all on this island. The Bahamian people are not going to stand up and let this ride,” he emphasized.

Curry noted that there was a meeting set for Wednesday, April 21, with tourism and RCCL officials.

Questioned as to what solution he would offer to the alleged “bubble exercise,” Curry stated emphatically that “the only solution is to share the pie equally, make sure that everyone goes home with something. Share the pie.”

Fourth Vice President of the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB) Quinton Laroda said that his presence was in support of the GBTU.

“We have affiliates in this island and the Taxi Union is one of them. They called on us for support and strength in their time of need. The cruise ship coming here obviously is a beacon of hope. Everybody is hoping what it would do for the economy, but as the Taxi Union is saying, it cannot be just for a few.

“The Ministry of Tourism, the government agencies responsible must find a way for everybody in transportation, straw vendors, the little bars and restaurants, all, to have an opportunity to survive and make it.

“We’ve had a hurricane, we have a pandemic and we are emerging out of it. Not everybody wants to sit home and wait on the government to give them a hand-out. These people are people of integrity, they are used to taking care of themselves and families. They are people of hard work and intelligence and they want to get out there and earn, and a part of it is helping to get the country and society back to a sense of normalcy

“We understand the concerns with COVID, but I would think you would sit with the taxi drivers and straw vendors and say, we need you to make your businesses and services COVID ready because the people are coming in and we want you to be a part of what’s happening here economically. And so, I stand with them. I think the only way is for the small man to have a share in the economic pie,” Laroda said.

A representative of straw vendors noted that she is very concerned with the alleged “bubble’ arrangement. “We have been struggling for more than a year now. We have mortgages, school fees, families to feed and bills to pay. The ship returning is a little light at the end of the tunnel and they appear to want to exclude us … it is not fair.”

First Class Tour President Harold Adderley said that he will not be a participant in having the taxi drivers, straw vendors and small businesses excluded from the proverbial “table.”

“We must stand together, stand together, stand together. Everyone must benefit, not just one individual,” Adderley stated.

Former GBTU President James Kemp added his voice to the call for fairness.

“As a nine-time consecutive president of the Taxi Union, it feels as though we have been fighting for years for fair treatment, when we are supposed to be the bargaining agent for transportation in Grand Bahama.

“This latest decision cannot be and is not fair to us drivers and these straw vendors. We have been wronged and this must be fixed,” said Kemp.

The Freeport News reached out to General Manager, Ministry of Tourism Office, Grand Bahama, Steven Johnson, who noted that any suggestion of unfair treatment is untrue.

Johnson confirmed that there was a meeting with RCCL, taxi and tourism officials.

He maintained that taxi drivers are being included in the tourism equation.

“Just Wednesday, Mr. Russell Benford announced that RCCL is looking forward to working with the taxi drivers throughout Grand Bahama Island, and they can only work in designated RCCL activity tours,” Johnson said.

He added that there were some concerns from the health and safety perspective; however, RCCL is looking forward to working with the taxi drivers on the island.

“We just want to commend RCCL for their investment to Grand Bahama. They are going to be buying all their procurement items – food, gasoline, alcohol, beers, etc., here. So, we are really, really happy.

“As a matter of fact, there is a meeting on Monday, April 26, with the GB Chamber of Commerce and all of the stakeholders involved in the procurement exercise. We are very happy with their support for Grand Bahama,” Johnson added.