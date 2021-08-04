GB streets claim another life

DEADLY CRASH – GB Traffic Police are investigating a deadly crash that left one man dead Sunday (August 1) night and a second man, who was taken to hospital but later discharged.

A black Ford Fusion with two male occupants, slammed into a tree before overturning in Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock on Sunday (August 1) night, leaving the driver of that vehicle dead.

While investigating officers from the Traffic Division have yet to release the official identification of the deceased, this daily learned that the victim goes by the street name “Porky.”

The passenger in the deadly crash, who was rushed to the trauma center at the Rand Memorial Hospital has since been discharged.

Reports from that horrific scene revealed that shortly after 10:00 p.m. police received a call alerting them of the accident near Freddie’s Auto, Hanna Hill.

When officers arrived and began their initial investigation, it was learned that the Ford Fusion was traveling east along Queens Highway, Eight Mile Rock, when the driver was said to have lost control of the vehicle.

The car crashed into a tree and overturned.

The driver, who was unresponsive, had to be extricated from the vehicle with the use of the Jaws of Life.

EMS (Emergency Medical Services) personnel attended the scene and pronounced the driver lifeless. However, the passenger was transported to hospital via ambulance.

At that time, he was listed in stable, but serious condition.

Traffic officials continue to urge motorists to obey the speed limit and leave for their destination at a reasonable time to ensure safe arrival, particularly now, when a curfew is in place.

Meanwhile, the traffic officers are continuing their investigations into the island’s latest traffic fatality.