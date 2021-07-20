GB stabbing issue being investigated

STABBING INVESTIGATIONS

A man was rushed to the accident and emergency section of the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) with stab wounds shortly before 10:00 p.m. Sunday (July 18), police say.

Information revealed that Police Control dispatchers received a call alerting them that a male victim was being treated at hospital with apparent multiple stab wounds.

As a result, officers visited the hospital, saw and spoke with the victim, who alleged that sometime around 8:33 p.m., he was in the area of Port Lucaya along with a friend, when he was approached from behind by an unknown person, who stabbed him about the body multiple times.

The victim was transported via private vehicle to the Rand Memorial Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers in Abaco are continuing investigations into a police-involved shooting.

Reports are that on Monday, July 19 sometime around noon officers from the Marsh Harbour Police Station were conducting speed checks in the area of Ernest Dean Highway, near a business establishment, when they observed a Gray colored vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

Subsequently, a pursuit ensued, the driver abandoned the vehicle and a foot chase commenced. While running away, the suspect pointed an unidentified object in the direction of the officer, who was pursuing him.

In response the officer, in fear of his life, drew his service revolver and fired in the direction of the male, hitting him in the left buttocks area.

EMS personnel were called to the scene and provided initial medical assistance to the male. He was transported to the Marsh Harbour Public Clinic to seek further medical attention.

In other crime news, four Abaco men were arrested in connection with an unlicensed firearm.

According to police information, on Sunday, July 18 officers received a call sometime around 9:34 p.m. of a male discharging a firearm at the exterior of a local bar.

Allegedly, the male was denied entry to the establishment as a result of COVID-19 protocols, which resulted in him firing the weapon.

Further enquiries revealed that the male threatened to kill the establishment’s proprietor before making good his escape in a black car.

Continuing enquiries, later that evening around 10:15 p.m., officers observed a vehicle matching the description and beckoned for it to stop. Subsequently, the vehicle was stopped.

The four male occupants were searched along with the vehicle.

Consequently, officers recovered a black Taurus 9mm pistol which contained three live rounds of 9mm ammunition from the back section of the vehicle.

The four males were taken into custody for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Investigations into all these matters continue.