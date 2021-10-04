GB records sixth traffic fatality

Grand Bahama recorded its sixth traffic fatality around midnight on Sunday.

When the police arrived at the scene on Warren J. Levarity Highway, officers found that a driver traveling east on the highway, near Bahama Rock, had lost control of the 2011 GMC Sierra truck, on the northern side of the road, and overturned, ending up into the bushes and trees.

The driver was ejected and suffered serious injuries.

Emergency medical service personnel, upon a check of the body, found no signs of life. The police reported that the vehicle was registered to a Michael Grant of Lewis Yard.

Investigations continue.

Almost four weeks earlier – Saturday, September 4 – another Grand Bahamian male lost his life as a result of a traffic fatality.

The victim was the passenger in a 2010 red Honda Fit which was travelling along Queen’s Highway.

He was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident, while the driver of the vehicle was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The island’s fourth traffic fatality victim for the year was that of 27-year-old Yul Marche.

Marche succumbed to injuries of a motor bike accident on Monday, August 2. He was involved in the serious accident which occurred on East Sunrise Highway, on July 25.

On August 1, another male driver succumbed to injuries he sustained as he was driving a black Ford Fusion in Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock. The vehicle struck a tree and subsequently overturned.

The victim’s male passenger also received serious injury at the time of the incident and was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital.

According to this daily’s records, of the six traffic fatalities for 2021, five were male while one was female.