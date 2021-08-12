GB Political Outlook … Pineridge

Pictured at left is Fred Sturrup, FN General Manager/Managing Editor; Welbourne Bootle (top let), Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for Pineridge; Rev. Frederick McAlpine (bottom left), Independent candidate for Pineridge and Ginger Moxey (right), Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate for Pineridge.

POLITICAL COMMENTARY BY FRED STURRUP

FN General Manager/Managing Editor

fred@nasguard.com/sturrup1504@gmail.com

The Emergency Orders, due to the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been extended to November 13, 2021.

In all likelihood, the next general elections will take place sometime in 2022. In Grand Bahama no doubt, candidates for the two major parties, the governing Free National Movement (FNM), and Her Majesty’s Official Opposition Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), would be well aware that there is now the distinct possibility that they have some additional months to be on the ground, soliciting support.

Although he might act differently, many now feel that Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis will indeed, ring the bell for a 2022 date. The Pineridge Constituency is a creature, with dynamics unlike East Grand Bahama, Central Grand Bahama, Marco City and West Grand Bahama/Bimini. Pineridge has three prominent standard bearers while the others have just two, the ones representing the two aforementioned top political entities.

As the Grand Bahama Political Outlook series continues, Pineridge is thus put in the spotlight.

The biggest name among the candidates for Pineridge, is Rev. Frederick McAlpine. He is by far the most experienced of them all. Rev. McAlpine has been a Senator (FNM); is the incumbent FNM Member of Parliament for Pineridge; and is a noted vocal politician who is respected by many for his frankness, but criticized by others, for how he has functioned against the party line. Rev McAlpine is really not your average politician. He doesn’t seem capable of toeing the party line. Thus, he is at the center of an ironic situation; being the incumbent MP for the governing party; but rejected nevertheless.

His chief rivals are Ginger Moxey of the PLP, and Welbourne Bootle of the FNM. Of the three, it is Moxey who is trending most favorably in the constituency. She is becoming more and more noticeable among all ages of residents, and her organizational skills should bode her well, particularly among the young voters. Moxey is a noted organizer and she will be difficult to combat as she moves her programs forward on the campaign trail.

Also, Moxey is quite an embracing individual with a smile that captivates. Her approach is always very respectful, and she stands the best chance to attract crossover voters. Moxey and her teams have been working hard in the area since the opening of her headquarters some five weeks ago. She appears to have wind behind her sail and seems to be leading the way among candidates.

Bootle, is without a doubt, the least outgoing of the three candidates.

Although he has been on the ground for quite some time in the area, despite the fact that Rev. McAlpine never officially severed ties with the FNM in the House of Assembly, Bootle doesn’t seem to be gaining traction, having much of a grip on the voters. He is nice and polite, but not charismatic at all. Bootle is one of those persons who could be easily dismissed because of a lack of a substantive presence. He does not have an impressive manner and will have to hype up his character quite a bit if success is to be the result for him.

His fate, it seems, hinges on his leader, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis. If the people are still prepared to go another five years with Dr. Minnis, Bootle could be included in the package. However, he certainly does not appear to have the magnetism necessary to get it done on his own merit.

Now, Rev. McAlpine…what are his chances of retaining the Pineridge seat as an independent? Well, he is a man on a political island by himself. The brave stand taken, in opposing his own party’s policies and positions, is yesterday’s news.

There is a big question to be asked of him.

What can he do for voters as an independent? He is eloquent and will be able to use a lot of words to dance around such a question, but in the final analysis, many voters might conclude that a vote for McAlpine this time around, would be wasted. That is his conundrum. The Bahamas goes for one of the two leading parties, always. Independents have rare success at the polls.

He might prove his doubters wrong, but the view here is that this is the wrong time for him.

Ginger Moxey has what it takes to come out the winner.