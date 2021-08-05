GB Political Outlook … Marco City

Pictured from left are Fred Sturrup, FN General Manager/Managing Editor; Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard, FNM candidate for Marco City and Veteran Educator Curt Hollingsworth, PLP candidate for Marco City.

POLITICAL COMMENTARY BY FRED STURRUP

FN GENERAL MANAGER/MANAGING EDITOR

fred@nasguard.com/sturrup1504@gmail.com

The time is drawing nigh!

Even if Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis goes to the full extent of the legal general elections time frame, May of 2022 is not that far off. So, readers, get ready for the ringing of the bell, the proroguing of the House of Assembly, thus marking the end of this present parliamentary season.

In 39 constituencies throughout the country, the two major political parties of note, namely the governing Free National Movement (FNM), and the Official Opposition Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) have their candidates in place.

Accordingly, as the series “Grand Bahama Political Outlook” continues, the focus in this third opinion piece is the Marco City Constituency.

The real race in the constituency pits incumbent Member of Parliament Michael Pintard of the FNM, against Curt Hollingworth, the standard bearer for the PLP. On the surface, this looks like a mismatch. Hollingsworth has to hope that the people of Marco City are fed up with the FNM, enough to totally ignore the balanced representation that has come from Pintard, during his term in office, and before.

Actually, in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Pintard was a vanguard, up front in providing assistance and organizing programs for the young and old of various areas of Freeport, in particular Marco City. During the campaign trail, leading up to the general elections of 2017, as the FNM candidate, Pintard was even more proactive in looking after the needs of residents of Marco City and other communities.

After he won the seat, his attention to all and sundry of his constituency, across the political divide, did not waiver. PLPs were surprised to see the same level of interest in MP Pintard. Yes indeed, he stood firm as the MP for all, to his credit. His constituency office in The Loop, catered to all. PLPs and FNMs, and those of other political persuasions, or the apolitical ones, if they went to Pintard for help, at a high percentage rate, he obliged.

Without a doubt he became known as one who does not follow the partisan route, as so many other politicians do. It is felt that his equal treatment of PLPs is perhaps part of the reason he has been seen as a radical cabinet minister, and parliamentarian, by those within his very own party, the FNM. He has not cared about that, again to his credit.

So, this is who, what, Hollingsworth is up against. It seems that to campaign, on the attack against Pintard, would be ludicrous. If there is a chance to diminish Pintard in the eyes of the voters of Marco City, it would be by linking him to the shortcomings of his party, because the Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, has very few areas of political fault, and is a high-quality MP.

It is certainly an uphill battle for Hollingsworth. Not only is he up against a veteran politician, his opponent is savvy and hard-working. The disadvantages definitely are on Hollingsworth’s side of the scale. He might be pulled to success by a party, benefiting from the disgruntlement of voters. The truth is, there are many residents who feel their hopes, and expectations have been dashed by the FNM, under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

On the other hand, one would be hard-pressed to find a resident of Marco City who could legitimately criticize Pintard’s representation.

There is also the matter of characters. Pintard is a no-nonsense individual, but kind, and quick to assist, if he is convinced of the circumstances. He is charismatic and connects very well with an audience. Hollingsworth does not have the “peoples’ skills” that captivate others. He has seemed aloof, not particularly unfriendly, but not a person who seems approachable. He has been accused of not being welcoming and pleasant to talk with.

On the campaign trail, he will have to don a different cloak. Otherwise, he will be vanquished by Pintard. Perhaps, no matter what he does though, Hollingworth might still be beaten handily.