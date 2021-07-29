GB Political Outlook … Central Grand Bahama

Pictured from left are Fred Sturrup, FN General Manager/Managing Editor; Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Iram Lewis, FNM candidate for Central GB and Veteran Unionist Kirk Russell, PLP candidate for Central GB.

POLITICAL COMMENTARY

BY FRED STURRUP

FN GENERAL MANAGER/MANAGING EDITOR

fred@nasguard/sturrup1504@gmail.com

There are fringe representatives from several small parties, contesting seats in Grand Bahama. However, the view held here is that in each case, the East Grand Bahama, Central Grand Bahama, Marco City, Pineridge, and West Grand Bahama/Bimini seats will be won during the upcoming general elections by either the incumbent party of governance, the Free National Movement (FNM), or the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Her Majesty’s Official Opposition.

In the first of the series “Grand Bahama Political Outlook” the focus was on East Grand Bahama, and the FNM and PLP candidates.

Today, highlighted is the Central Grand Bahama Constituency.

Iram Lewis is the sitting Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama, and the area voters have been traditionally, mostly supportive of the FNM. Lewis is still finding his political bearing, as a first-time MP and is not considered a dynamic politician. He has been visible in the constituency, although there are eye sores, for which the blame can be placed at his feet.

For instance, Lewis highly touted the Fletcher Lewis Park in Hunters. Then there is the Wheatly Grant mini-technology center, initially earmarked to assist, greatly, students of the area. The rundown appearance, is obvious from the outside, and the surrounding grounds always appear to be in need of much grooming.

It’s is difficult to understand how the now Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, could expect the young boys and girls of his constituency to function comfortably in such an environment. That scenario is disgraceful. On the upside for Lewis, as aforementioned, there has been appreciable visibility among his constituents, he has fostered bit of a backyard farming program, and recently the farmers market at the old Kings Inn/Bahamas Princess location has shown promising signs.

It is to his benefit that he can use his minister’s position to network with government colleagues, for programs and projects in Central Grand Bahama. Lewis can be average though, and still capture a second term in Central Grand Bahama. There is absolutely no support here for a landslide victory, whenever the general elections are contested. So, Lewis thus becomes important, because in a close race between the FNM and the PLP, winning Central Grand Bahama, will be quite meaningful.

It looks like he might win almost by default, in essence, due to the lack of anything close to a formidable opponent.

Kirk Russell, the PLP’s standard bearer for Central Grand Bahama, might ultimately surprise all and sundry, and turn into a vibrant candidate. Right now, though, he is not grabbing the attention of voters. His headquarters in the heart of Lewis Yard, a community known to solidly oppose the PLP. He opened his headquarters more than a month ago, with great fanfare, but regularly, one can pass by and see the building, with doors shut.

Russell represents the party that did not get a seat in the 2017 general elections. One would think, there should be a sense of urgency, and an ensured constant presence at the headquarters, seeking to encourage party supporters, and gain traction with borderline, and, yes, FNM voters.

Does he have the capacity to accomplish such?

Russell, although not a spring chicken, is not seasoned in front line politicking. For the most part, he seems hesitant, and not steeped in conviction, and confidence. He easily came out of the party run-off voting among branch members, successfully, but the next stage presents an entirely different set of circumstances.

Captivating traditional FNM voters is a huge challenge for him. Only a total voting revolt against Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and his party can save Russell, because presently, he does not seem up to par.