GB Political Outlook

Pictured are Leader of the Free National Movement (FNM), Dr. Hubert Minnis (left) and Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Philip “Brave” Davis.

COMMENTARY BY FRED STURRUP

FN GENERALMANAGER/MANAGING EDITOR

fred@nasguard.com/sturrup1504@gmail.com

Thursday, September 16 is the fateful day, declared for general elections in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, by sitting Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis.

The PM made the announcement during a national address on Thursday, about one hour after Provost Marshall Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, in Parliament Square in New Providence, read the proclamation of Governor General, His Excellency Sir C. A. Smith, to have the House of Assembly dissolved.

So, the political gloves are off and the real fight begins, for support from voters who will decide the next government of the Bahamas. The results of election day will have far-reaching circumstances for this country and its people. It is doubtful that the decision by Dr. Minnis was taken without serious consideration as to the best timing for him to be returned to power.

He probably holds the position that the COVID-19 pandemic and the problems it produces; plus, the extremely tough economic times are not going to get any better, so the PM is casting his lot now. He’s hoping to win, wishing that enough of the support that carried him to a sweeping victory, with his Free National Movement (FNM) colleagues, at the polls in 2017, is still there to make even the slightest of a difference.

Say what you wish about the leader of Her Majesty’s Official Opposition, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Philip ‘Brave” Davis, he was on point in declaring that Dr. Minnis would ring the bell early. Obviously, the signs he saw indicated as much.

Thus, here it is.

Dr. Minnis has disappointed a lot of voters. However, there are many who find favor in him. On the other hand, there is Davis. He pales in comparison to the other two prime leaders in the PLP’s history, Lynden Oscar Pindling, and Perry Gladstone Christie. Davis could, though, be the beneficiary of a fortuitous situation. A lot of Bahamians are hurting and that has translated in the past, for the most part, with a vote against the governing party.

Quite frankly, Dr. Minnis nor Davis rate favorably with their predecessors. Dr. Minnis is a far cry in political savvy, from Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield, Sir Kendal Isaacs and Hubert Alexander Ingraham. At this point, he just doesn’t compare well with those giants. Nevertheless, Dr. Minnis is half of the two best options available to the people of The Bahamas right now. Davis is the other half.

That’s generally how the people will vote on the 16th of September, 2021, either to stay under the leadership of Dr. Minnis, or to give Davis a chance.

In Grand Bahama, Dr. Minnis has failed on his promise to revitalize the island’s economy. He has not functioned in a manner to cause the conditions of most Grand Bahamians to be better because of the FNM being in power. To be fair, Hurricane Dorian of 2019 and the Coronavirus, both further crippled the economy of Grand Bahama.

Don’t blame Dr. Minnis for those developments.

People who are hurting though, often just want a change, any change. Winning or losing elections in The Bahamas, hinge on the two top party leaders. It won’t be entirely about how best the FNM and PLP candidates can convince voters. How much confidence the voters have in Dr. Minnis as the FNM Leader will be a big factor. The FNM will win or lose because of him.

Presently, he does not seem that likeable.

Across the aisle, Davis has not captivated the people of Grand Bahama and the rest of the nation, far from it. He isn’t a target of the people, though. Dr. Minnis certainly is. It is he who has led us for four years and several months and must face the consequences.

Will Dr. Minnis end up with a price that is too high for him to pay?

We’ll know in short order, actually in less than a month.

In the blue corner, there is the challenger Philip “Brave” Davis, the leader of the PLP.

In the red corner, stands Dr. Hubert Minnis, who hopes his governance continues.

Shake hands, fellows and come out fighting!