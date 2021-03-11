GB police participate nation-wide walkabout

ISLAND-WIDE WALKABOUT – Senior and rank and file officers in Grand Bahama and the Northern Region participated in a nation-wide walkabout Tuesday (March 9), a process conducted held simultaneously on all islands in the archipelago. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Commissioner of Police (COP) Paul Rolle led the team throughout New Providence and with the use of technology, he was able to engage with officers throughout the commonwealth, inclusive of those in Grand Bahama, via a Zoom call.

Chief Superintendent Kevin Mortimer led the team in Grand Bahama.

During the call, Rolle spoke about the significance of hosting the walkabout during the month of March, which is being observed as Police Month on the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF).

“Today, we are here doing a national walkabout throughout The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. What we are doing here in Nassau, we have already completed in Grand Bahama, in Abaco and straight on down to Inagua,” said Rolle.

He noted, at the time, he and his team were conducting the door-to-door walkabout in the Kemp Road area of New Providence.

“These walkabouts are taking place as we celebrate 101 years of policing the country. A part of our initiative is a national walkabout, being led by the Commissioner of Police. This is something that we do on a regular basis. We want to highlight people and ensure that they know the police are here, to keep our streets safe. That is why we are out today. Every station is a part of this,” he informed.

“On Monday, (March 8), we celebrated International Women’s Day and we have a number of other opportunities that are going to take place, also in March, as we seek to celebrate Police Month. But today, we want to meet with the Bahamian people, to reassure them that their police officers are here, to help them.”

Questioned how the response has been from the communities during the walkabouts on Tuesday, Rolle replied that he was satisfied.

“The response, so far, has been very positive. One of the things I wanted to know, and I have been asking the residents, was whether or not they have been seeing their police officers on a regular basis?

“They are saying, yes. That means the world to me, because it means that the officers are complying with the Commissioner’s Policing Plan in interacting with the public and so, it is going very well,” said the COP.

In Grand Bahama, officers were in the Wellington Pinder Heights Subdivision speaking with residents and distributing safety tip flyers, when this daily caught up with the team.

Chief Supt. Mortimer revealed that additional teams were conducting similar exercises in other subdivisions throughout the island.