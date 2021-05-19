GB pastors salute Water Missions

THANK YOU – Pastors on Grand Bahama made a special presentation to the non-governmental organization (NGO), Water Mission, as a token of appreciation for its work over the past two years in Grand Bahama and Abaco. Pictured from left are Rev. Tyrone Thomas, Emelene Gay (representing Rev. Sophia Smith); Sharon Williams, Administrator, GB Health Services; Jake Voss, Water Missions’ Project Engineer; Rev. Eddie Victor and Rev. Margo Victor. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

For the contributions to Grand Bahama and Abaco, immediately following the passage of Hurricane Dorian, pastors on Grand Bahama made a special presentation to the non-governmental organization (NGO), Water Mission, as a token of appreciation for its work over the past two years.

One of Water Missions’ major initiatives was the installation of a Reverse Osmosis (RO) system at the Rand Memorial Hospital, which is where the presentation took place on Wednesday, May 13.

Pastor Eddie Victor of the National Pastors Alliance, made the presentation on behalf of pastors on the island.

“Pastors from across Grand Bahama Island have come together to make this presentation to the phenomenal NGO, Water Missions.

“Water Missions representatives have been responsible for providing safe drinking water across this island after Hurricane Dorian. They have set up reverse osmosis units throughout Grand Bahama and Abaco particularly. They set up the reverse osmosis system here at the Rand Memorial Hospital. They have also installed solar systems for the Water and Sewerage Corporation in Abaco.

“Also, in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, in setting up the reverse osmosis unit, they provided water to all of the government schools during that critical period when the water was contaminated.

“This NGO has helped us tremendously. It has brought light during desperation to our island, by providing us with safe, drinking water,” said Victor.

Hospital Administrator, Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS)

Sharon Williams also thanked Water Missions and others who came to the aid of the island during an extremely difficult time in the nation’s history.

“During past and the most recent hurricane seasons, we have always been challenged with supplying water for the functions of the hospital, once the city water is impaired. The fact that we now have this unit on our compound with purified water, means that we can use it in all situations. Even during the regular operations of the day, we can have full purified water to use for the hospital for drinking water, for servicing of our equipment and for our patients is greatly appreciated,” Williams pointed out.

She expressed pleasure over the improving situation.

“Overall, there has been a great improvement in our ability to function effectively with this system. We would like to thank the Water Missions and SBT, for their contribution to the stability of our system on a regular basis and during disaster preparations.”

Water Missions’ Project Engineer Jake Voss explained that the unit installed at the RMH is dual osmosis and has the capability to service multiple water sources.

“There is also post treatment, and the purpose of this is to use the existing water source and make it completely safe, providing potable water to the hospital. Everywhere, any access in the hospital has drinkable, safe and consumable (water).

“It is designed for standard daily use. It can meet the daily demand in about a quarter of the day and is capable of producing upwards of 2,000 gallons of water per day, which is much greater than the standard demand for the hospital. It was designed with future resiliency in mind as you can see, it is elevated above the flood level of three feet,” Voss said.

He revealed that the conversation for the project originally started in January 2020.

“There were definitely some delays with COVID-19 and travel restrictions but it took approximately a year from the original conversation to the actual installation of the unit.

“The wells are from the ground and because this unit has dual feeds, it can pull off of the utility company water from the main line that they are supplying. It can also pull water from the wells. And, so there are two units with multiple sources; either it can run either source that is part of what we call the redundant design. If something fails, that can be worked on while we are running from another unit. If a well pump fails then we can run from the utility company. There are multiple operation modes that can provide water,” he explained.

Victor, while presenting Voss with a plaque, read the inscription, which said: “With great love and gratitude we honor Water Missions for the enormous contribution that your organization has made to Grand Bahama Island, Abaco and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas."

“You have demonstrated a gracious heart to our nation in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. Your mission to us came through clean and safe water, installing Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems, setting up a RO system at the Rand Memorial Hospital, setting up a solar system for The Water and Sewerage Corporation and other vital services.

“Your generous act brought life and restoration to our nation.

“‘Then the angel showed me the river of the water of life, as clear as crystal, flowing from the throne of God and of the Lamb.’ Rev. 22:1,” concluded Pastor Victor with a scripture quote.