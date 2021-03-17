GB Pastors Conference 2021, hosted by Samaritan’s Purse

PASTORS CONFERENCE – Pastors and ministers from throughout the island recently attended the two-day Grand Bahama Pastors’ Conference 2021, hosted by Samaritan’s Purse and Church Leaders Support. Pictured are Samaritan’s Purse representatives and local pastors, during a thank you plaque presentation. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH

Pastors and ministers from throughout the island recently attended the two-day Grand Bahama Pastors’ Conference 2021, hosted by Samaritan’s Purse and Church Leaders Support.

Held over the weekend of March 5 and 6 at the Pelican Bay Hotel, the event was to encourage leaders of the Christian faith that despite all that has transpired over the course of the past two years, they must remain strong and resilient.

So, said Samaritan’s Purse Country Director Daniel Ruiz, who shared that the conference was held under the theme: ‘Building a resilient ministry.’

“We are having a conference with pastors and church leaders throughout Grand Bahama, but even on other islands persons are joining in remotely, to encourage them in the work of the gospel and the ministry that they are doing. It has been a really difficult 18 months since Dorian, and now COVID-19 on top of that. We really just wanted to take the opportunity to share with them, words of encouragement, and support those that have been serving their communities tirelessly. We hope that it is a blessing and encouragement to all that are joining in,” Ruiz said.

Noting that the sessions were held daily, Ruiz revealed that Grand Bahama was the third country he was working with.

“This is my third country to work in with Samaritan’s Purse and it is not often that we get to see the real deep impact that we have in communities, beyond just helping with the physical needs, which are important, but those won’t last. What will last is building resilient communities and supporting the spiritual health and strength of the church, so that they can continue on and care for the communities long after we are gone.

“I encourage all here to carry on in the great work. Bahamian people are strong, they are resilient, they are not new to disaster and challenges and so, keep up the strong work, take hope and take heart and keep moving forward,” Ruiz advised.

During the final day, Senior Pastor of Living Waters Assembly of God, Eddie Victor, on behalf of the local ministers presented Samaritan’s Purse representatives with a plaque, thanking them for the "insurmountable work they have done on the island immediately following Dorian’s passage."

“It gives me great honor and pleasure today, for us to come here to share how much Samaritan’s Purse has truly been a blessing to us here on Grand Bahama. It takes great pleasure for pastors of Grand Bahama to make a special presentation of love to Samaritan’s Purse international.

“Eighteen months ago, the most destructive storm in the history of The Bahamas ploughed through the Northern Bahamas, first making landfall in Abaco and then Grand Bahama. At our island, in particular, the category five storm slowed down and actually came to a stop at one point and so, our island had to endure almost 48 hours of a category five hurricane.

“Seventy percent of our island was flooded and submerged by sea water. What happened had never happened to us before, at least in recorded history,” Victor said.

“Before Hurricane Dorian entered the territorial waters of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Samaritan’s Purse was proactive in planning a response to a pending disaster,” he added.

Recalling that he received a phone call from a good friend in the United States, a chaplain with the Billy Graham organization, who asked him if he would be able to assist in getting government’s assistance in clearing Samaritan’s Purse to fly into the country immediately following the storm.

“The hurricane left Grand Bahama on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 and on the morning of Wednesday, September 4, 2019, Samaritan’s Purse flew a DC8 into Sir Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, full of supplies. For the record, Samaritan’s Purse was the very first NGO (non-governmental organization) to respond to the disaster in The Bahamas. The significance for us is this, Samaritan’s Purse is a Christian organization, representing the Kingdom of God.

“To actually see Samaritan’s Purse, represent the Kingdom of God, come in first, that speaks volumes of what we are able to do as believers and working together with organizations such as this,” Victor said.

“Their footprint is clearly upon the soil of Grand Bahama. Today, we are going to express our gratitude; we cannot, nor will we ever be in any position to ever repay Samaritan’s Purse, but what we can do is show love and gratitude to them,” added Victor.

Offering prayers and the plaque to Samaritan’s Purse representatives, other members of the Christian community present thanked the NGO for the dedicated work already done and still going on here on the island of Grand Bahama.

Samaritan’s Purse has provided chaplaincy, relief supplies, field hospitals, home repairs and rebuilding, pastoral seminars among other initiatives here on Grand Bahama, post Hurricane Dorian.