GB murder count rises

ISLAND’S SECOND MURDER – A Eight Mile Rock resident, believed to be Cartwright Jones, was shot outside his home on Thursday evening, bringing the island’s murder count for 2021 to two. Insert picture is of the victim, Cartwright Jones. (PHOTO: TFN)

Grand Bahama reported its second murder for 2021 early Thursday (September 16) evening.

While the identity of the murder victim is yet to be officially released, he is believed to be 63-year-old Cartwright Jones.

Jones was a well-known businessman and resident of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock (EMR).

According to police officials, Jones was gunned down outside his Bayshore Road, EMR residence shortly before 5:00 p.m.

Initial investigations revealed that an adult female reported that while inside her residence, she viewed her surveillance camera and observed that her husband had arrived home.

“He was then approached by an unknown masked male, armed with a firearm, who shot him about the body.” Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel attended the scene and transported the victim to the Rand Memorial Hospital’s trauma center.”

On examination doctors found the victim lifeless.

Investigations are being continued in this matter.

Jones was involved in case earlier this year, which remains an active police case.

Back in February, Jones was hauled before the Freeport Magistrate’s Court and charged with abetment to commit murder.

Clad in a black and gray shirt, gray pants and tan boots, he appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing on the morning of Monday, February 8, where he was formally charged.

Jones was represented by legal counsel Jethro Miller.

Laing informed both Miller and his client that sometime between September 20 and December 20, 2020, Jones did allegedly abet to commit murder.

Due to the nature of the offence the accused was not required to enter a plea. An application for bail was subsequently made by Miller on his client’s behalf.

