GB murder count climbs

Gun violence claimed the life of yet another Grand Bahama male over the weekend.

This latest tragedy occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m., on Friday (September 17) at a business establishment located in the International Bazaar.

According to law enforcement officials, the Police Control Room received reports of a brawl at the bar.

On arrival, initial investigations revealed that a group of young men were involved in a physical altercation, which escalated.

Subsequently, two adult males received gunshot injuries about the body.

A third male sustained stab wounds.

The victims were transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) via a private vehicle to seek medical attention. The doctor examined the victims and pronounced one of the shootings victims’ dead.

According to authorities, two adult males are in police custody assisting with the investigation.

Less than 48 hours prior, the island’s second murder was recorded.

On Thursday (September 16), Cartwright Jones, 63, was shot outside his home.

Cartwright is a well-known businessman and resident of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock.

According to police, Jones was gunned down outside his Eight Mile Rock residence on Bayshore Road, shortly before 5:00 p.m.

Initial investigations revealed that an adult female reported that while inside her residence, she viewed her surveillance camera and observed that her husband had arrived home.

He was then approached by an unknown masked male, armed with a firearm who shot him about the body. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel attended the scene and transported the victim to the Rand Memorial Hospital.

While at the local hospital, he was examined by physicians who pronounced him dead.

Investigations into both matters continue.

Grand Bahama’s first recorded murder of the year occurred on Sunday, February 21, sometime around 8:30 p.m. claiming the life of Omar Penn aka ‘Punch’

On the said date, when this daily’s team arrived on scene, there was heavy police presence and a large number of onlookers gathered at the East Sunrise Highway location.

At the time, Chief Superintendent of Police Kevin Mortimer provided details on what law enforcement officer said might have led to the death of the victim.

“At about 8:30 tonight, the police control room received a call about gunshots being heard in the area of Island Luck. Police responded within minutes. On arrival, officers met the body of a lifeless male lying on the ground, just in front of the Island Luck Building”, said the senior officer.

“This is the first homicide for the year. We want to continue to ask the members of the public to put down the guns; realize that a life lost is one too many. We ask the young men to look at alternative ways, if there are any differences, to settle them other than using high-powered weapons or weapons that can kill.”