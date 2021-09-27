GB Minister commits to seeing island thrive

COMMITTED – The new Minister of Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey said that she is committed to seeing Grand Bahama thrive, and will work around the clock. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

New Minister of Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey, not only reiterated her pledge to inspire hope, enable opportunities and deliver results for the people, she also committed to seeing the island thrive.

Moxey returned to Grand Bahama on Friday (September 24), following a full week of swearing-in ceremonies and the first cabinet session with new Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis.

After a welcome greeting from constituents at the airport, Moxey, who is also Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) member of Parliament for Pineridge, headed to her office in the Harold de Gregory Building.

First on the agenda is the island’s three major projects – health care, the airport and the Grand Lucayan Resort, she promised.

“This first thing for me was to get into the office, because there is so much work to do. There are so many people who are hurting in the community and there are so many projects that just needs to be tackled. We have the situation of the hospital, we have increasing COVID cases and we need to be able to address this,” Moxey said.

“I know the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Michael Darville, he’s already been here and visited the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH). And so, we want to really address that situation and be able to bring some of the much-needed relief to the RMH and health care facilities throughout the island. Because, again, health is wealth and we want to make sure we are in a much better position.

“Also, we have the situation with the airport. The airport, of course, was sold to the government. We are going to really get the ball rolling with that and develop a master plan for the airport. Of course, a lot of collaboration that’s involved,” said the minister.

“We have to meet with the private sector and the regulators, but we have a plan for the island, in general. Of course, the airport and the hospital they go hand-in-hand with what we want to do.”

The resort is another major component.

“There is also, of course, the Grand Lucayan Resort. Again, we’re about getting results. We are going to begin, as early as next week, meeting on the status of that and to get the ball rolling with that. And so, we have a lot of work to do but we know that we can get it done.

“We have a master plan for the island and so, we are going to, again, hit the ground running right away,” Moxey reiterated.

The processes will not be overnight achievements.

“I want Grand Bahamians to know the process will take some time. We want the public to bear with us as we weed through all that is going on. We’ve been through a lot and we need to be able to assess everything that is going on. We have a new team stepping into the office and we don’t know exactly what we are facing, so we have to check a lot of what’s been done, for instance, contracts that have been signed and evaluate them.

“But what I can say is, we will work around the clock. This is no time to go at the pace that some of us went by, it’s really time to execute. I am about creating systems that allow things to happen. My mantra, ultimately, is about the results and what we put in place to allow those results to happen,” she added.

Patience is required, the minister stated.

“Things will not happen overnight, but I am letting you (Grand Bahama) know that I am committed to going above and beyond to make things happen and in doing so, like I said, there is a lot of collaboration that needs to happen; there is a lot of partnerships that are required.

“We need the support of the Grand Bahama community; we need the support from east to west, because this isn’t just Pineridge, this is for all of us here on Grand Bahama Island,” Moxey noted.

“I know that Minister (Obie) Wilchcombe, who is the Minister for Social Services and Urban Development, he’s going to be on the island. We’ve always talked about how the people of Grand Bahama need relief from everything that we’ve been going through for such a long time; from the major hurricanes, and I am talking about the hurricanes prior to Dorian, which were 2004 up to Dorian.

“A lot of people have not been able to recover since Dorian and then the pandemic that compounded the situation, and the way it was handled, both of these disasters. People need relief and so, we are going to work towards that.

“We are going to work to develop the various social initiatives that are required to assist people, but, in general, we want to empower Bahamians. We want to empower Grand Bahamians, because that is what’s going to cause us to be able to move forward.”

There is a strategic plan in place by the PLP Government to move Grand Bahama forward.

“Our island has been unbelievably challenged by natural disasters and a strained economy for far too long; however, despite our challenges Grand Bahamians remain remarkably resilient. As your minister, I am excited to journey with you as we recover, rebuild and revolutionize the island of Grand Bahama.

“This administration has implemented strategic plans to achieve this and we are committed to the swift and successful execution of those plans. I vow to work with diligence to begin delivering immediate social relief to Grand Bahamians and much-needed reconstruction of the island.

“It is envisioned that this will in-turn assist in our mission to stabilize the economy and create opportunities for Bahamians to thrive. I look forward to working with all community stakeholders in pursuit of our island’s restoration. I am also particularly proud to be the first woman to hold the title of Minister of Grand Bahama and hope to inspire the future of women in leadership,” Moxey said.

The minister thanked the Grand Bahama community for their support and noted that she looks forward to serving the island and its residents.