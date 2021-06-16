GB men missing since March 15

MISSING MEN – Local law enforcement agents need the public’s assistance in locating 54-year-old Anthony Deveaux (left) and 39-year-old Zhivargo T. McBride (right), who have not been seen since March 15, 2021. Anyone with information is asked to call the nearest police station or 911.

Thirty-nine-year-old Zhivargo T. McBride and 54-year-old Anthony Deveaux have not been seen since March 15, 2021, the public’s assistance is being requested by the police.

Missing posters for the men were issued onTuesday (June 15).

McBride is described as being of dark brown complexion, with a muscular build and sporting dreadlocks.

His last known address is listed as #169 Jumbay Drive, Wellington Pinder Heights, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Deveaux, who is said to be missing a right eye, is described as being five-feet-six-inches in height, of dark brown complexion and heavy build.

His last known address is listed as #2 Privateer Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

In other crime news, officers of the Western Division put out a wanted poster for Issac Klonaris alias “Yellow.”

Klonaris, 25, is wanted for questioning in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon report made to the police.

According to officers, Klonaris’ last address was known to be Orange Hill in New Providence. However, he is known to frequent Grand Bahama. Anyone with information that can assist in locating Klonaris, is asked to contact the nearest police station or call 911.