GB male resident arrested in connection with stealing

A Grand Bahama man is in police custody, after he was arrested Monday (May 31) when law enforcement officers were alerted of a prowler on premises.

Police information revealed that sometime after 3:30 a.m. Monday, a Forest Avenue homeowner contacted Central Police Station, after observing a male, who appeared to be “scoping” out the area.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and on making checks, observed an adult male on the premises of a business establishment, who was later arrested as he was not able to provide a viable reason for his presence on the grounds.

As a result of initial investigations, officers from the Central Division were able to solve six stealing matters, and one causing damage matter.

Officers also recovered an assortment of stolen items, including car and marine batteries, and catalytic converters with a total value of $9,310.00.

The male suspect is expected to appear before court sometime this week.

In crime news from Abaco, police reportedly confiscated a kilogram of suspected cocaine.

Reports revealed that on Tuesday, June 1, shortly after 6:00 p.m. officers from the Marsh Harbour Police Station, acting on intelligence, proceeded to an isolated area in Bahama Palm Shores, South Abaco.

There the lawmen found one kilogram of suspected cocaine.

No arrest was made in this matter.

The suspected cocaine has an estimated street value of $20,000.00.

Investigations continue into the discovery.