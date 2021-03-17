GB male faces burglary, indecent assault charges

CHARGED – Forty-one-year-old Demarco Christopher Dean (center) appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith in Freeport Magistrate’s court #2 Tuesday (March 16) morning on three charges – two counts of burglary and one count of indecent assault. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Forty-one-year-old Demarco Christopher Dean appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith in Freeport Magistrate’s court #2 Tuesday (March 16) morning on three charges – two counts of burglary and one count of indecent assault.

Dean, who was escorted into the courtroom under police guard, claimed that he had legal representation, however, his counsel was off the island.

Magistrate Smith acknowledged the accused statement and proceeded with the arraignment.

He informed Dean, firstly, of the burglary charge before him, noting that it was alleged that he (Dean), sometime around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Freeport Grand Bahama, did unlawfully break and enter a dwelling house, with the intent to commit a felony therein. The residence in question is situated on Blockade Drive, in the Fortune Point subdivision.

Smith further informed Dean that he was not required to enter a plea to the charge in the Magistrate’s Court; however, he would be able to do so at another stage in the Supreme Courts.

Dean responded: “Thank you, your worship for being so generous.”

Smith further informed Dean that he was also charged with indecent assault.

Reading from the docket, the magistrate told Dean that the particulars were that on March 3, 2021, in Freeport he assaulted a 50-year-old female.

Questioned how he pleaded, Dean replied: “Not guilty, your worship.”

Continuing, the magistrate told Dean further, that he was charged with yet another count of burglary. Particulars were that sometime between 1:40 a.m. and 1:55 a.m., on February 27, 2021, Dean allegedly unlawfully broke and entered a dwelling house on Butterwick Road, with the intent to commit a felony. Again, Dean was informed that he was not required to enter a plea.

Smith then asked the defendant if there was anything he wished to say.

He responded: “I do have something to say. Lately, I have had a lot of pressure and I have been asking the officers if they would let me go to the hospital to do a pressure check. Lately, I have been under a lot of pressure.”

Taking note of Dean’s statement, Smith informed him that his trial will move forward with the voluntary bill of indictment (VBI), until such time he would be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Smith further informed Dean that he may, if he so chose to, apply for the bail at the Supreme Court for consideration.

Dean asked: “When can I apply?”

The magistrate answered: “You can apply as soon as you go downstairs. You can apply through your attorney, or you can apply directly.”

Dean is expected to return to court for trial May 31.