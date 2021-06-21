GB is coming back, says PM

IT’S OFFICIAL – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, right, and Vice President, Government Relations, The Americas, Royal Caribbean Group Russell Benford, left, at the plaque presentation marking the arrival of Adventure of the Seas on Friday, June 18. (BIS PHOTO)

“Grand Bahama is coming back!”

So, declared Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis Friday (June 18) morning, as he officially welcomed Royal Caribbean Cruise Line (RCCL) Adventure of the Seas on its inaugural homeporting trip to Grand Bahama.

Royal Caribbean International’s (RCI) Adventure of the Seas ceremony, held at the Freeport Harbour was celebrated by government, RCCL, tourism officials and residents alike. This was the first passenger cruise to dock on Grand Bahama in 16 months due to the world-wide pandemic, COVID-19.

Dr. Minnis added that this latest commitment that RCI has made for Grand Bahama, is an additional component to the country’s long-standing partnership with one of the world’s largest cruise lines.

“They are leading the return of cruising in the Americas,” said the prime minister.

“The people of Grand Bahama have a deep appreciation for the significance of Royal Caribbean’s move to homeport in The Bahamas and to feature a full day on this beautiful island, as one of the highlights of Adventure of the Seas’ seven day itinerary. Grand Bahama’s proximity to the continental United States, positions it as a popular destination for day away and weekend cruises from South Florida and as a port of call for longer Caribbean cruises.”

He added that the island of Grand Bahama has shown tremendous growth in the nation’s number one industry prior to the global pandemic.

The prime minister noted also that had it not been for the unforeseen economic shutdown due to COVID-19, Grand Bahama’s tourist arrivals might have indeed exceeded their expectations.

“In 2019, Grand Bahama recorded 56,987 stop-over visitor arrivals and close to half a million in cruise visitor arrivals (416,287 cruise visitors, to be exact).

“In 2020 and as early as February, and I note for the month of February alone, cruise visitors to Grand Bahama topped out at 69,708,” disclosed Dr. Minnis.

The figures were deemed an excellent performance in visitor arrival numbers.

The prime minister added that had Grand Bahama continued on that trajectory, one could only imagine what the cruise visitor arrival totals would have been by year end.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought tourism activity and cruising to a halt. But, thankfully, we are now returning to a sense of normalcy after many painful and difficult months. In the wake and shadow of the pandemic, travel has taken on a new role.

“Following 15 months of anxiety, uncertainty, lockdown and restrictions, people across the world are eager to venture abroad to new frontiers, not only for escape, but for rejuvenation,” he said.

Countless discussions and negotiations took place between all stakeholders leading up to Friday’s event, informed the PM, which he shared were three-fold.

“The arrangements negotiated to lay the foundation for Adventure of the Seas day in Grand Bahama were mutually agreed to by the parties involved. This included most importantly, the many industry stakeholders on Grand Bahama.

“First, it was to identify an exciting slate of options in tours, excursions, eco-adventures and one-of-a-kind experiences that our cruise visitors could choose from.

“Secondly, it was about choosing a list of ground transportation providers and professional service providers; and third, to source a list of procurement vendors for the purchase of fuel for the vessel and for the purchase of seafood and vegetables for the plates of the 1,000-plus guests and 900-plus crew aboard the Adventure of the Seas weekly cruises.

“Royal Caribbean visitors arriving for their day in Grand Bahama have the choice of some 15 existing tours, excursions and attraction visits that have been specifically curated just for them. Guests also have the option of scenic island tours led by the many BahamaHost certified taxi drivers, who specialize in guest tours,” said the prime minister.

Additionally, passengers will be exposed to the rich dynamic culture that Smith’s Point is known for, while on island.

“Smith’s Point is an authentic Fish Fry experience taken to a new level, with all day long music, dancing, culinary demonstrations, food and beverage tastings and history walking tours.”

Dr. Minnis added that RCI’s homeporting to Grand Bahama is indeed a historic milestone and should bode well with giving Grand Bahama’s economy a much-needed boost.

“Grand Bahama is indeed a place for renewal, relaxation and rejuvenation. Its beaches, vast stretches of ecological wonderlands and rich culture will prove to be a balm to the 13,000 Adventure of the Seas passengers who are expected to embark in Grand Bahama between June and September of this year.

“The 13,000 Royal Caribbean cruise visitors who will come ashore in Grand Bahama over the next three months will each spend on various items. That spending, coupled with other Royal Caribbean expenditure for goods and services in Grand Bahama, will amount to an energetic shot in the arm to the rebounding economy of Grand Bahama,” he noted.

The PM concluded by stating that as the 2021/2022 National Budget Debate comes to a close next week, a major announcement will be made specifically relating to Grand Bahama.

The announcement is expected to foster greater economic developments for the island.

“As we mark this occasion, (my) colleagues and I are keenly cognizant of the bigger picture of Grand Bahama’s economic outlook. I will have much more to say about the rebound of Grand Bahama when I wrap-up the debate on the 2021/2022 National Budget. This will include a major announcement for Grand Bahama.

“Grand Bahama is set for major investments in infrastructure, including a brand-new international airport, a cruise port and cornerstone luxury resort, the Lucayan Grand.

“In the height of COVID, Grand Bahama’s economy was sustained by the tourism niche markets of diving, fishing, boating/yachting and romance. Moving forward, the Ministry of Tourism will bring even more heightened focus to these tourism markets.

“Tourism will also bring greater focus on Grand Bahama to ecotourism, religious tourism and the groups market, as well as the general travel consumers seeking exciting two-to-three day and weekend escapes.

“The overall health of our nation’s economy is contingent on the success of Grand Bahama’s fortunes,” said Dr. Minnis.