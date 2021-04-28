GB female charged with drug possession

DRUG POSSESSION CHARGES – Lucita Elizabeth Wells (center), 52, was hauled to court where she was charged with three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, with the intent to supply. She pleaded not guilty to all counts and was granted bail in the amount of $3,500. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Lucita Elizabeth Wells, 52, of Grand Bahama was hauled before the court on Wednesday (April 28) morning, where she was arraigned on several counts of possession of dangerous drugs.

Appearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Court #1, Wells, who was represented by Attorney Carlson Shurland, listened intently as Ferguson read the charges.

On the first count, Wells was charged with being in possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply. Particulars were that on Monday, April 26, in Freeport, Wells being concerned with others, not yet named, was found in possession of a quantity of dangerous drugs, namely Indian Hemp, with the intent to supply the same to another.

The drugs allegedly found weighed 73-pounds, with an estimated street value of $7,300.00.

Questioned whether she understood the charge Wells stated: “Yes, your worship.”

She pleaded not guilty.

Additionally, Wells was charged with one count of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with the intent to supply. It was alleged that on the same date, place and time, Wells did conspire to possess a quantity of dangerous drugs, being Indian Hemp, to supply the same to another.

Again, she was questioned whether she understood the charge and how she pleaded?

Wells gave a “not guilty” response.

Finally, Wells was charged with the possession of dangerous drugs. Particulars for the third charge were that on Monday, April 26, in Freeport, without proper authority, Wells was found in possession of a quantity of dangerous drugs namely Indian Hemp.

The amount she was allegedly found to be in possession of was seven grams with an estimated street value of $35.00.

She again entered a not guilty plea.

The prosecution had no objection to bail; however, a request was made that Wells be ordered to sign into the Central Police Station (CPS) two days per week, until she returns to court for trial.

Subsequently, Ferguson granted Wells $3,500 cash bail and ordered that she sign into the CPS every Monday and Thursday. She is expected to return to court on July 7 at 11:00 a.m. for trial.