GB Christian Council stands in full support with BCC

SUPPORT FOR BCC – Rev. Dr. Robert Lockhart said that the Grand Bahama Christian Council (GBCC) is in full support of the Bahamas Christian Council (BCC) stance, as it relates to the recent Emergency Orders adjustment regarding church services.

President of the Grand Bahama Christian Council (GBCC) Rev. Dr. Robert Lockhart says he supports the stance of the national Christian body, as it relates to the recent Emergency Orders adjustment regarding church services.

President of the Bahamas Christian Council (BCC) Bishop Delton Fernander, took issue with the government’s latest order, restricting worship services to one hour.

Rev. Lockhart in an interview with this daily, not only lamented the fact that Grand Bahama’s curfew returned to 10:00 p.m., but that there were restrictions on how to function.

“We as a community here in Grand Bahama, including New Providence and a few of the Family Islands are back under the Emergency Orders, in regard to the curfew at 10:00 p.m., and then some of the restrictions on how we can function.

“But for us as the churches, firstly, I believe we need to decide how we are going to move forward because here we are, back again with our numbers being back to almost where we were with the third wave, which is not very good,” said the clergyman.

He thinks the church should be exempted from certain restrictions.

“I do not believe that restrictions should be put on the church, at least not for an hour. I agree with the BCC President that this is a road we have been down before. We do not feel that the church contributes, worshipping for two hours on a Sunday morning, to cause it (COVID-19) to spread.

“People are allowed to move around for eight to 10 hours a day and so, we do not see where the restriction for church is necessary. I hope that the BCC can get that situation worked out, because we do want to be allowed to worship freely once we follow all of the protocols. I believe that once all of the health protocols are followed in our worship services, then everything will be safe. I totally agree with the BCC President; we give him our full support and hope that part of the Emergency Orders can be changed,” said Rev. Lockhart.

Noting that while he is in agreement with the government taking the necessary steps to lessen the spread of COVID, Rev. Lockhart is of the belief that if residents remain committed to the health protocols, “we will be fine.”

It appears that people have let their guards down in recent times, he acknowledged.



“I believe persons should consider getting vaccinated. I believe that the vaccine is a part of the solution as well. I believe that following the necessary protocols is part of the solution; I also believe that persons who decide not to get vaccinated should take other steps to mitigate against getting COVID-19 and also passing it on.

“I think that if all of us embrace the solutions that are available, then we will be okay and not have to deal with lockdowns (curfews) which I feel impacts all of us. It also impacts the economy and people being able to work, which always has a negative impact on us at large,” he added.

Rev. Lockhart offered some suggestions, which he believes will assist in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“First of all, I think that all of us, as a church, need to be praying and mobilizing our people to pray and to seek God, believing that He will help us navigate through this circumstance to bring healing and deliverance to those that are sick. Secondly, we must follow the protocols; then thirdly, all consider getting vaccinated. Fourthly, for those persons who decided that they are not going to get vaccinated, to also take other measures to protect against COVID-19.”

Cooperating with health guidelines is paramount, said GBBC President.

“I believe that as a community, we need to cooperate with our health guidelines; we need to cooperate with the solutions that are put forward to us and I believe that we need to just make the right choices for ourselves, for others and for our communities so that we can continue to move forward as a people and help navigate ourselves with the help of God, out of this pandemic.

“We have hospitals both in Grand Bahama and in New Providence, both private and public that are totally beyond their capacity. We are averaging about two deaths per day; up to 100 persons in hospital almost every week. We have to take this more seriously and do a better job at this. I think it takes all of us to make the right decision for ourselves and for one another, but doing nothing is not an option,” concluded Rev. Lockhart.

Last week – Friday, July 23 – during a COVID-19 press conference it was announced that church services would be limited to one hour with attendance being capped at 33 percent of the respective capacity of the service areas.

Bishop Fernander following the announcement stated: “The state cannot dictate to the church, so we will engage again. What was done the first time, was that portion was taken out. Here we go again. It has been added in again. So, we will have conversations to see how we can correct this as we have done in the past.

“If there is some kind of medical rationale, it must be so that I can’t spend an hour in the bank, I can’t spend an hour in the food store, I can’t spend an hour in my workplace. But a place of worship is the only place COVID lives for an hour? I think it has always been seen as something that is a stretch towards the church. So, we are going to have that conversation again.”