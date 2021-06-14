GB businessman calls for government to honor approved exemptions, give further extensions

BUSINESSMAN APPEAL – Local businessman, Jason Martin, is calling on the government to honor approved tax exemptions on replacement vehicles, despite the vehicles arriving in the country past the specified arrival date, which expired on April 31, 2021. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Local businessman, Jason Martin, is calling on the government to honor approved tax exemptions on replacement vehicles, despite the vehicles arriving in the country past the specified arrival date, which expired on April 31, 2021.

The Grand Bahamian car salesman claimed that he has a customer whose vehicle arrived after the expiration date, but still remains in possession of an approved tax exemption form.

Martin is of the view that the approved form should still be honored, despite the arrival date of landing for their replacement vehicle.

“My concern is that the government is giving us issues with bringing in vehicles. The extension that they said they were giving us ... persons have vehicles that have arrived at the Freeport Harbour and now a lot of them are saying that they cannot get their cars cleared on exemption. Customs is saying that it is over with and it is finished.

“What I am saying is that, I believe that the government should give those persons a little bit more time. People are still trying to rebuild their homes, still trying to rebuild their lives. It takes years to build a house; for some people even years to get a car or truck. This paperwork that I have here is for a customer, for a $10,0000.00 vehicle. She got a loan to purchase. Now, Customs is telling us that it is over with and finished. I think that they should honor this, knowing that this is a vehicle that the person has not received,” Martin argued.

He maintained that the Bahamas Customs Department stands behind the position that the extension to the exemption has expired.

Martin alleged that he was told by officers, that’s 'too bad' and that the vehicle should have been here before the expiration date. “They are saying that to everyone, as if that is it.”

He continued: “My customers are saddened by this. They are saying that they thought that the government would be more lenient, having more heart and compassion.”

Martin claimed that about 15 to 20 vehicles are currently at the Harbour, and more expected to arrive.

Noting that the vehicles are transported via Balearia, Martin said that local business persons have to work with the fast ferry´s shipping schedule.

He added that Balearia moves maybe once to twice per week.

According to Martin, that is not good enough to bring in the amount of cars that are needed for residents who have experienced loss of transportation as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

“If you purchased a car in May there is no way that you can have that car here by May 31. I believe they should have some compassion with that.”

H showed an approved exemption form that was stamped ‘Approved’ by the Department of Inland Revenue, to make his point.

“This was approved back in 2019 and again in 2020, all the way up to 2021. That is saying that the person did not have any money in 2019, 2020 and then borrowed some money in 2021 to purchase a vehicle, just to find out now that it cannot be done anymore.”

The young entrepreneur is of the view that the approved exemptions should be honored regardless of the time in which the replacement vehicle arrives on island.

“I think that as long as a person has this paperwork, officials should honor it. It does not mean that you should turn them away. I have one vehicle that I am trying to clear at this time, but I know of a lot of persons who are going to Customs and they are telling them the same thing, go to the Ministry of Finance; go to the Department of Inland Revenue; call this person or that person. When we call these people they are telling us, 'sorry there is nothing that we can do, it is over with and done.’”

Another issue Martin raised, concerned vehicle owner relocation.

“We have another issue, let’s say that a person relocates to Nassau for a job. They are telling you that you cannot carry your vehicle unless the duty is paid. The vehicle the customer had before that was not bonded; it was duty paid. Why is it that you are telling them that they have to pay the duty on it?

“If they had a vehicle before and it was duty paid they should also have this vehicle as duty paid,” stated Martin.

He suggested that careful consideration should also be given to the amended laws, which were implemented regarding the age limit of imported vehicles, not exceeding 10 years, as many persons are unable to purchase a vehicle 10 years old or newer.

“The limitation on the year of vehicles, where it is stated that it must be within 10 years old; not everyone is able to afford a 2011 vehicle. Since the hurricane the prices at the auctions and everything went up. There are persons who cannot afford a certain type of vehicle and so, I think that the government should be more lenient with that as well. Some people can only afford a 2003, 2005 or 2007; especially with us going through the hurricane and the pandemic. I think that they should reconsider that.”

According to the Department of Inland Revenue’s website (www.inlandrevenue.finance.gov.bs) the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) Special Economic Recovery Zone (SERZ) Relief Order, 2019, has been extended until June 2021, for select key items. Conditions, however, apply as it relates to the importation of Replacement Vehicles, which fall under the Second Schedule 8 (Order 8) of the Relief Order.

The website states the following: “The importation into a SERZ of goods specified in the Second Schedule shall be zero rated under the Value Added Tax Act, 2014 (No. 32 of 2014) and exempted from any taxes and fees under:

(i) Customs Management Act, 2011 (No.30 of 2011);

(ii) Excise Act, 2018 (No. 22 of 2018); and

(iii) Tariff Act, 2018 (No. 21 of 2018)

Provided that, in accordance with conditions stipulated by the Ministry of Finance, such goods are:

(a) purchased and shipped by the 31st January, 2021;

(b) approved by the Ministry of Finance for importation under the provisions of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (Special Economic Recovery Zones) (Relief) Order, 2020 by the 31st December, 2020; and

(c) landed into The Bahamas by the 30th April, 2021.”

Additionally, the website explains the requirements initially outlined in the SERZ Order as it relates to importing replacement vehicles.

“The SERZ Order provides a tax waiver on the import of vehicles to replace those that were lost or damaged on the Islands of Abaco, the Abaco Cays, Grand Bahama Island, Sweetings Cay, Deep Water Cay and Water Cay as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

“UPDATE - The Disaster Reconstruction Authority “Special Economic Recovery Zone (SERZ) Relief” Order, 2019, has been extended until June 2021, for select key items.

“This exemption is only offered on vehicles with a purchase price of $40,000 (Free/Freight on Board (FOB) Value). Taxes are due on any value in excess of $40,000.

Requirements for tax waiver on replacement vehicles:

Completed Tax Relief Consolidated Form.

2. Proof of vehicle ownership by the applicant (insurance certificate or driver’s licence)

3. Proof of residence (utility bill, Driver’s licence, NIB Smart Card, RPT Tax certificate or current RPT bill)

4. Vehicle licence registration must have been current up to September 1, 2019 and must be deregistered and cancelled by Road Traffic Department (RTD). This process is managed internally once the application is submitted.

Process to apply for tax waiver:

1. Submit the Tax Relief Consolidated Form and relevant documents to DIR

2. DIR conducts an internal vetting process with RTD before the tax waiver is certified

3. Once approved, the certified form will be emailed or can be collected.

4. Clients must submit the certified form to Bahamas Customs and complete the regular process for vehicle import.

5. Once the process is complete, Customs will provide a certified Vehicle Information Slip for submission to RTD.

6. The Vehicle Information Slip will specify the automatic location for RTD licensing (Grand Bahama or Abaco).

Special Notes:

• The vehicle can only remain outside of the zone until 2021. If at the time of licensing in the year 2021 the vehicle remains outside of the Disaster Zone, the individual to whom the vehicle is registered will have to provide a justifiable reason, otherwise the total Customs duty for the importation of the vehicle will become due. The same applies if the vehicle is sold outside of the Disaster Zone.

• Vehicles can be sold within the Disaster Zone to another resident within the zone without penalty.