GB attorneys take up cause against voter discrimination

ARE VOTERS BEING DISCRIMINATED? – Three Grand Bahama-based attorneys – K. Brian Hanna (left), Constance McDonald (center) and Cassietta McIntosh-Pelecanos (right) – are taking issue with the apparent disenfranchisement of displaced and quarantined voters. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

Three Grand Bahama-based attorneys are taking issue with the apparent disenfranchisement of displaced and quarantined voters, who may not be given the opportunity to cast their ballots in the September 16 general elections.

Veteran attorney Constance McDonald, joined by K. Brian Hanna and Cassietta McIntosh-Pelecanos, informed over the weekend, that the apparent “oppression” of voters’ constitutional rights is bordering on “illegal.”

While a definitive decision is yet forthcoming from those in authority in the case of quarantined voters, the voters displaced as a result of Hurricane Dorian and other circumstances will not be able to vote while at their current address.

“We have a situation here in Grand Bahama and Abaco, in which many Bahamians have difficulty understanding. As a result of (Hurricane) Dorian, followed by the pandemic (COVID-19) and the lockdowns, we have many Bahamian citizens who have been displaced and who potentially may have their rights to vote in this election denied,” McDonald stated.

“The areas affected in Grand Bahama are – the eastern end of the island and to some extent the western end of the island. You will recall that Dorian happened in September 2019, two years ago. There are many people on the eastern end of the island who have yet to rebuild their homes, because the hurricane demolished and moved structures.

“The government has stated that you vote in the area where you are registered, and these persons are registered in East Grand Bahama.”

McDonald questioned the logic behind the statement, as many of the residents have yet to rebuild.

Noting that those in government claimed that The Bahamas believes in democracy, however, McDonald said that she does not think that they (government) are cognizant of the fact that as a result of the snap election, there is a percentage of Bahamian voters who are being discriminated against under the Constitution.

Quoting from an article on the guiding principles on internal displacement in domestic law – found during her research- McDonald said, “Persons can be displaced either through natural disaster, that has happened in GB, or armed conflict.

“There are numerous examples of what has happened in other countries. The principles of equality and non-discrimination, however, have been described as the corner stone of the framework for the rights and protection of internally displaced persons. They should enjoy the rights and freedoms of other citizens and shall not be discriminated against in the enjoyment of any rights and freedom on the ground that they are internally displaced.

“In fact, the writer stated that how you treat these internally displaced persons is critically important both for the respect of their rights and for the legitimacy of a country’s electoral process and government sector.

“Underbidding the right to political participation, particularly the right to vote, is the principle of universal and equal suffrage. The first international statement on this principle is in Article 21 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

It is qualified as an article in Article 25 of the International Covenant and Civil and Political Rights, which affirms that and I quote: “Every citizen has the right and the opportunity without unreasonable restrictions to take part in the conduct of public affairs directly or through freely chosen representatives, to vote and be elected at genuine periodic elections, which shall be by universal and agreed suffrage shall be held by secret ballots, guaranteeing the free expression of the will of the electors.”

She added that the United Nations Civil Rights Convention has specified that if residency requirements apply to registration, they must be reasonable and should not be imposed in such a way to exclude the homeless person from the right to vote.

“Additionally, residency requirements even though applicable, it is well established that these cannot exclude the internally displaced from being able to exercise their rights from political participation.”

Alleging that some persons are being threatened that if they turn out to vote in East Grand Bahama they will be locked up, McDonald called this action discriminatory if it is indeed the case.

“It is also a violation of the fundamental rights of these persons who are on the register in East GB to exercise their right to participate in the electoral process.”

Another concern she highlighted is physical access to Polling Stations in Sweeting’s Cay.

“My information is that residents of Sweeting’s Cay are being asked to catch the Ferry, drive for over an hour to Freeport to vote while they are passing through High Rock, where there is a Polling Station.

“I am aware, because I have visited Sweeting’s Cay on several occasions as a Rotarian because we assisted residents with repairs and rebuilding their homes,

that there are facilities on Sweeting’s Cay where those persons can go to vote.

“So, I find this very disheartening, because again, this is a violation of these persons constitutional rights,” McDonald maintained. “A Polling Station should be set up in Sweeting’s Cay to facilitate the residents there.”

“One other issue that I want to address is the voting of those persons in quarantine. Having listened to those in authority, you cannot on the one hand talk about how democratic a country we are and on the other hand, make no provision to all persons in quarantine to vote.

“And note, our Constitution says nothing about these persons not being entitled to vote,” McDonald added.



Referring, again, to research, the attorney suggested that the government should follow the example in the Cay Islands.

“What they did in the Cayman Islands was have mobile stations so that every citizen who wanted to was able to vote. That is democracy, because every citizen who wants to, ought to have the right to vote. There should be no nonsense about not being in a constituency for two years, because they can’t live there because their homes are destroyed.

“But that is the area where they are habitually resident and as a result, they ought to be allowed to vote in East Grand Bahama without any fear, intimidation or pressure. When we can act in that fashion, we know then that we are truly a democratic nation,” McDonald said.

Attorneys say that persons who show up to vote without identification papers will be assisted at the polls, with an affidavit.

McIntosh-Pelecanos clarified: “If you are challenged that does not mean you are not able to vote. It simply means that you go through the process, you take the oath and you are still allowed to vote on a white ballot.

“There is no obligation for you to answer any questions or anything of that nature. What we are saying in this election is, we want a fair process. We are not going to allow voter suppression or voter intimidation. We want people to exercise their democratic right freely and that is all we are asking.”

She added that the present government, in its responsibility, should have allayed the fears of persons as to what the process is going to be.

“All we are asking is that there not be threats, idle threats because you cannot be arrested at the polls. It is certainly unfair and bordering on illegal. So, all we are saying is, let the process be fair,” said McIntosh.

Hanna noted that there is time to put “something” in writing for persons who were displaced to have the opportunity to vote.

He indicated the Emergency Powers and extensions throughout the pandemic as examples.

“This is ample time to address this issue, because we do have time. And, if information is to be confirmed in writing whereby there is no chaos, just to eliminate the chaos at the polls, we will be further ahead. That is only fair.

“That is what we are asking, that provisions be made immediately for those persons who were displaced to have something in writing and persons working the Polling Division to have knowledge that they are allowed to vote.

“We don’t need chaos, that we can actually make provisions against at this point,” Hanna pointed out.

When contacted, Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party’s campaign for Grand Bahama and Bimini, Rev. Keith Russell, said the party has lawyers assigned to each constituency.

“Persons should not be denied the opportunity to vote as long as they have their documents, they should be able to vote. And, if they don’t have their documents the lawyers will swear an affidavit for them. However, they cannot be denied their voting privilege,” said Russell.