GB Abuse Hotline relaunched

HOTLINE RELAUNCHED – The Department of Social Services officially relaunched its Abuse Hotline in Grand Bahama on Friday past. Pictured making the announcement from left are Chief Welfare Officer Dorothea Gomez; Department of Social Services’ Acting Deputy Director for the Northern District Charlamae Fernander and Chief Welfare Officer Jodi Burrows, Manager of the National Hotline for Grand Bahama. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS

Persons experiencing abuse, in any form, and other emergency difficulties now have access to assistance through the Department of Social Services’ National Hotline.

The 24-hour 727-2471 and the 352-9851/2 (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) contacts officially came online Friday, July 23.

Department of Social Services’ Acting Deputy Director for the Northern District Charlamae Fernander noted that there was a hotline available in Grand Bahama, some years prior.

“This morning it is our pleasure to relaunch the National Hotline for Grand Bahama. This hotline is not a new service to the department or to the nation.

“At some point Grand Bahama had a hotline, but we are relaunching now so that we would offer to the general public, another means of attaining assistance 24-hours,” Fernander explained.

She added that the 24-hour hotline is manned by a field of trained officers of the department.

Aware of the hardship residents have faced in recent times, Fernander said social workers witness the effects on a daily basis.

“We are well aware, because we see it on a daily basis. Persons in these communities are suffering from a tremendous amount of stress and strain, more than the ordinary stresses of life.

“Their situations have been severely impacted by Hurricane Dorian. We are still feeling the effects of that, and will be for a while yet and that of course, is being compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is ongoing.”

People often do not know where to turn and what to do.

Admitting that social workers may not have all the answers, Fernander hastened to add that the staff is trained to render assistance in various cases and scenarios.

She noted that the hotline relaunch has been on the way for quite a while; “however, some matters had to be put in place and organized.”

“But we are ready now,” Fernander stated.

Chief Welfare Officer Jodi Burrows, who also serves as manager of the National Hotline for Grand Bahama reiterated that the population of this district is still traumatized from the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian and now the pandemic.

“As a result, we felt it was necessary and long overdue that we launch this hotline. The social workers have received training, are ready and equipped to deal with crises as they arise.”

Burrows added that those manning the calls are qualified to deal with a myriad of crisis, including domestic violence, child abuse protection matters, suicide threats/attempts, emergency/temporary housing, trafficking in persons or smuggling persons.

She added persons manning the phone attended several training sessions weeks prior to the relaunch.

“We are more than capable of addressing any crisis that you may have,” Burrows assured.

However, referrals may be necessary in some cases.

“Based on the nature of the crisis, it may be necessary for us to refer the matter to agencies that are in the position to assist you. The department also offers a number of assistance programs, not just for crises. We also offer financial and medical assistance … for that you can just come into the department to make application,” said Burrows.

Questioned regarding the criteria for medical assistance, Fernander said: “There are persons who cannot afford certain procedures they may need to have, or their procedures are not available at the Public Hospital Authority (PHA), or the government medical system. They have to attain these services privately and they cannot afford to do them.

“Social Services can render assistance in those cases. It can be for some medical assistance, surgery, medical travel that is necessary, medication, equipment, etcetera.”

In terms of the financial assistance, Fernander noted that Social Services does not provide cash, grants or gifts.

“But we pay for services provided on behalf of clients; anything from rent assistance, burial assistance, food assistance, utility (water and light) and clothing. Persons can come to our two offices in Grand Bahama –this one at Sun Plaza, #9 or the local office in Eight Mile Rock (the corner across from the Government Complex, in the Kemp’s Building),” Fernander concluded.

The national hotline operates in New Providence and Abaco as well. In the Family Islands residents needing emergency assistance may contact their local Social Services’ office.