Freeport AgroVillage the focus of Agriculture, Marine Ministry

MICHAEL PINTARD, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources

Food security, economic growth and generational employment in the agriculture sector via AgroVillages is the focus of the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources.

The project will begin with Freeport AgroVillage.

Also known as Agro Parks, AgroVillages are a collective system of agricultural innovations that have been used to resolve the fundamental issues affecting food production. The systems such as production, food processing, labs, research, development, and retail services form the clusters of businesses that will utilize and benefit from the AgroVillage.

Currently there are several AgroVillage stakeholders in Grand Bahama, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources; Bahamas Agriculture and Food Safety Authority; Local Government and Department of Forestry; Ministry of Environment; the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA); producers, processors, retail and wholesale companies among others.

Back in June of this year during his budget contribution, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard said that the ministry has oversight of $3 million from which it seeks to conclude the AgroVillage Smart Farms Tutorial project in Grand Bahama and New Providence.

“My ministry has once again been allocated funds in the amount of $5 million for Food Security (in the recurrent budget). This in and of itself shows the government’s commitment in this regard and will allow the ministry to advance its plans and projects to enhance food security and food sovereignty in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“AgroVillage Smart Farms are not new concepts but provide an innovative model that can be adapted throughout the islands of The Bahamas. It is a system of agricultural technologies within a cluster of units such as production systems, food processing 11 labs, research & development, retail services and other social activities to promote a healthier food culture. The AgroVillage is designed in response to challenges such as climate change, limited access to land and freshwater, increasing population growth, food waste and nutrition insecurities.

“The AgroVillage Smart Farm model is a transformative integrated approach to agricultural production management that relies on the synergies of crop-livestock production systems to promote a shortened food supply chain and an overall enhanced food system through agro-technologies.

“It will provide a space for sustainable farming, food processing and bioenergy creation; digitize extensions services and research for improved data collection; will assist the co-creation of knowledge for farmers to work in a cooperative manner; encourage new and innovative value-added products to enter the local market while developing a health-conscious Bahamian culture. The AgroVillage is adaptive and is being piloted on New Providence and Grand Bahama Island,” Pintard shared.

The goal is to provide an optimal environment to foster a sustainable agricultural infrastructure; ensure Implementation of agricultural related community projects including but not limited to education collaboration; and increase the use of agro technology and equipment in the field.

Pintard added that it is essential that the technical capacity of the ministry be strengthened in order to achieve goals throughout Grand Bahama and the capital.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources’ mission is to facilitate the environment for the modernization of the food and agriculture system in The Bahamas through the creation of an agro-industrial cluster that will generate a sustainable agricultural based infrastructure.

Having already allocated the site, officials revealed that Freeport AgroVillage will feature a 6,000 sq.ft. state-of-the-art, handicap-accessible welcome center. It will include, reception and waiting areas for tour guests, office spaces, cold storage facilities, incubator class room spaces for training, education and exchange of information. This tech space will host 25-30 persons at a time. The marketplace or Pavilion (20x50) includes two rows of stands along the length of the building for farmers to sell their wares.

There will also be farming/gardening spaces, recreational area, tour trails/pedestrian walkways, water feature and edible landscaping. According to the plans, the edible landscaping will showcase all bushes, trees and shrubs besides the lawn will be edible. The entire facility will have trees and benches in the same vicinity of each other so patrons can reside in the shade. More than 1,000 fruit trees will be featured, including Mango, Sugar Apple, Avocado, Breadfruit, Hog Plum, Coconut, Banana, Soursop, Orange, Lime, Scarlet Plum and more.

The objective of AgroVillage is to provide a location for stakeholders to equally benefit from co-creation and the sharing of knowledge obtained from agro-initiatives, good agricultural practices and agro-technology. This can be achieved through an efficient use of natural and human resources to: create a space for the production of fruits and vegetables; co-create and share sustainable gardening and agricultural practices; encourage new and innovative value-added products to enter the local market while creating new income opportunities for residents and give residents access to purchase fresh, healthy for to improve health.

The aim is also to reduce residents’ monthly food costs; empower youth and build vocational skills; support community food self-sufficiency; provide recreational and community activities; reduce food wastage and encourage recycling and repurposing of debris.

The Freeport Agro-Village is one of six that are slated to be established throughout the country. Grand Bahama and New Providence are the first followed by Eleuthera, Exuma, Abaco and Andros. Nestled in the middle of Marco City, on an 8-acre spread, Grand Bahama will be leading the way in this transformational initiative.